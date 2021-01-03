Key Moment

Four victories for the Boston Celtics. Two game-winners for Jayson Tatum.

Tied at 120 apiece during the final possession of Sunday afternoon's matchup in Detroit, the Boston Celtics put the ball in the hands of their trustworthy 22-year-old wing, and he delivered for the second time in seven games.

With the final seconds ticking away, Marcus Smart slowly dribbled upcourt before handing the ball off to Tatum at the top of the 3-point arc. After catching the rock, Tatum exploded to his left, causing his defender, Blake Griffin, to stumble and fall.

Tatum then rose up from the left wing before Saddiq Bey could reach him on the close-out, and sunk the go-ahead basket with 2.9 seconds left in the game.

That left just enough time for Tatum to deliver one more clutch play on the other end of the court. Griffin tried to redeem his stumble from moments before as he hoisted up the potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. However, Tatum got the better of the six-time All-Star yet again, this time by blocking Griffin's shot to secure the 122-120 win.