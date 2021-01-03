Key Moment
Four victories for the Boston Celtics. Two game-winners for Jayson Tatum.
Tied at 120 apiece during the final possession of Sunday afternoon's matchup in Detroit, the Boston Celtics put the ball in the hands of their trustworthy 22-year-old wing, and he delivered for the second time in seven games.
With the final seconds ticking away, Marcus Smart slowly dribbled upcourt before handing the ball off to Tatum at the top of the 3-point arc. After catching the rock, Tatum exploded to his left, causing his defender, Blake Griffin, to stumble and fall.
Tatum then rose up from the left wing before Saddiq Bey could reach him on the close-out, and sunk the go-ahead basket with 2.9 seconds left in the game.
That left just enough time for Tatum to deliver one more clutch play on the other end of the court. Griffin tried to redeem his stumble from moments before as he hoisted up the potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. However, Tatum got the better of the six-time All-Star yet again, this time by blocking Griffin's shot to secure the 122-120 win.
Jaylen Brown was a problem for the Detroit Pistons all weekend long. After dropping 25 points on Detroit Friday night, the veteran wing poured in 31 more Sunday afternoon.
Brown was unbelievably efficient with his shot throughout the game, knocking down 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 8-of-8 from inside the arc.
His biggest shot of the night came during the final minute of the fourth quarter when he knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer that gave Boston a 120-118 lead. Detroit would tie the game on its next possession before Jayson Tatum delivered his heroic game-winner.
- Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the field.
- Brown didn't miss a shot from inside the 3-point arc, where he made 8-of-8 attempts.
- Jayson Tatum set a career-high with 12 assists.
- The Celtics had 32 assists on 49 field-goal makes.
- Semi Ojeleye knocked down three 3-pointers at the beggining of the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points.
- Boston won the rebounding battle, 39-32.
- Tristan Thompson logged a double-double of 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
- The Celtics shot 49-of-86 (57 percent) from the field.
- Boston's never led by more than eight points and never trailed by more than four.
He's bailed us out on so many occasions over the years that I appreciate how much he's trying to do the right thing on every possession.
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart
