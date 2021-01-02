Key Moment
Key Moment
After rallying back from a 21-point deficit against the Detroit Pistons Friday night, the Celtics' offense went ice-cold at just the wrong time.
Jayson Tatum gave the C’s a 93-88 lead at the 4:15 mark on a 26-foot 3-pointer, but Boston never scored again after that.
Detroit outscored the Celtics 8-0 over the last 3:36, as Boston missed all 11 of its field goal attempts during that span.
Most of those looks were wide open for the Celts, but as Brad Stevens suggested after the game, "That may have been the basketball gods saying we didn't deserve the game," following their poor play during the first half.
It appears as though Jaylen Brown has yet to cool off from Wednesday night's career-high 42-point effort against Memphis judging by the way he was scoring the ball again Friday night in Detroit.
Brown dropped 25 points, which was three points shy of Jayson Tatum's game-leading mark of 28. Brown, however, was a bit more efficient than Tatum, sinking 12-of-20 from the field compared to Tatum's 11-of-24 clip.
Most of Brown's success came from inside the 3-point arc, where he made 11-of-13 attempts.
Brown also tied for the team lead in both rebounds (nine) and steals (three), while also logging two assists and two blocked shots during 38 minutes of action.
- Jayson Tatum (28 points) and Jaylen Brown (25) combined for more than half of Boston's scoring.
- Marcus Smart dished out nine of Boston's 20 assists.
- The Celtics finished with 10 blocks, which was five times as many as Detroit had.
- Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart tied for the game lead in steals with three apiece.
- Neither team shot above 65 percent from the free-throw line.
- Boston shot 47.0 percent from the field, while Detroit shot 40.9 percent.
- Mason Plumlee corralled a game-high 17 rebounds.
- Detroit led by as many as 21 points.
- The Celtics outscored the Pistons 50-42 inside the paint.
- Jeff Teague and Grant Williams were Boston's only bench players to enter the scoring column.
That might be the basketball gods way of saying start the game better than we did.
Brad Stevens on the team going scoreless during the last 4:15 of the game.
NEXT UP: