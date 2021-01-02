Key Moment

After rallying back from a 21-point deficit against the Detroit Pistons Friday night, the Celtics' offense went ice-cold at just the wrong time.

Jayson Tatum gave the C’s a 93-88 lead at the 4:15 mark on a 26-foot 3-pointer, but Boston never scored again after that.

Detroit outscored the Celtics 8-0 over the last 3:36, as Boston missed all 11 of its field goal attempts during that span.

Most of those looks were wide open for the Celts, but as Brad Stevens suggested after the game, "That may have been the basketball gods saying we didn't deserve the game," following their poor play during the first half.