The Boston Celtics sure didn’t look like a team that was playing on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday night, as they returned home from a 116-111 victory in Indiana with enough energy left over to hand the Memphis Grizzlies a 126-107 mauling at TD Garden.
Boston got off to 12-point lead after one quarter, but the real damage was done right in the middle of the second frame when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown tag-teamed for a 17-0 run that left the Grizzlies clawing for air.
The C’s were leading 40-30 at the 7:44 mark of the second when Tatum kick-started the run with two consecutive 3-pointers to but them up by 16. Brown took the reins from there, tallying 11 straight points, which included three triples in a row.
JB finished off the stretch with a put-back lay-up at the 4:39 mark, which gave the C’s a commanding 57-30 advantage. From there, Boston rolled to an easy win, while giving their starters some much deserved rest during the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Brown smashed his career-high in scoring Wednesday night despite not playing a single minute of the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old wing tallied 42 points, shooting 15-of-21 from the field, 7-of-10 from deep, and 5-of-6 from the free-thow line, all in just 29 minutes of action.
Brown's best stretch came in the second quarter, when he logged 18 points, including 11 straight over a two-minute span. He finished the first half with 26 in the scoring column, putting him just eight points shy of his previous career-high of 34.
Brown also dished out a team-high-tying four assists, was tied for second on the team in rebounds with five, and snagged two steals, all while finishing with a plus-22 rating.
- Jaylen Brown erupted for a career-high 42 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the field.
- Brown also tied his career-best with seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts.
- Brown scored 22 more points than the game's second-highest scorer, Jonas Valanciunas.
- The Celtics snagged 17 steals for the first time since Jan. 10, 2016.
- Both teams dished out 26 assists.
- Rob Williams led the Celtics in rebounding with 10 boards.
- Williams also logged a game-high four blocks, which was one more than Memphis tallied as a team.
- The C's swatted 11 blocks in total.
- Boston finished with a 29-8 advantage in fast-break points.
- The Celtics led by as many as 32 points./li>
He's got a lot on his plate. He wants to have a lot on his plate.
Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown
