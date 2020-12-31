Key Moment

The Boston Celtics sure didn’t look like a team that was playing on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday night, as they returned home from a 116-111 victory in Indiana with enough energy left over to hand the Memphis Grizzlies a 126-107 mauling at TD Garden.

Boston got off to 12-point lead after one quarter, but the real damage was done right in the middle of the second frame when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown tag-teamed for a 17-0 run that left the Grizzlies clawing for air.

The C’s were leading 40-30 at the 7:44 mark of the second when Tatum kick-started the run with two consecutive 3-pointers to but them up by 16. Brown took the reins from there, tallying 11 straight points, which included three triples in a row.

JB finished off the stretch with a put-back lay-up at the 4:39 mark, which gave the C’s a commanding 57-30 advantage. From there, Boston rolled to an easy win, while giving their starters some much deserved rest during the fourth quarter.