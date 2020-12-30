Key Moment

Tuesday night’s rematch between the Celtics and the Pacers was all about the runs.

The one Boston put together to open up the fourth quarter was the most important run of them all.

The C’s scored the first 11 points of the final period to quickly tie the game at 94-94 and erase what had been a 17-point deficit just minutes earlier. They pulled off the game-changing spurt thanks to effort, hustle and teamwork – three traits that were missing during an abysmal third quarter.

Boston forced four turnovers and three misses from the Pacers during the first three minutes of the final frame. At the other end of the court, meanwhile, four Celtics combined to shoot 5-for-5 from the field, and the team assisted on two of those buckets.

Payton Pritchard led the way during the run with five points, while Jayson Tatum added in four and Javonte Green scored two. The most impressive aspect of the brief offensive outburst was that all 11 points were scored off of shots from inside the paint.

Boston tied the game at 94-94 at the 9:17 mark of the fourth quarter. It had previously trailed 88-71 at the 2:44 mark of the third quarter. That’s a 17-point turnaround in a matter of just five minutes and 27 seconds.

It was obvious from that point on that the Celtics were juiced and held onto all of the game’s momentum. They went on to pull ahead by as many as nine points during the final quarter before finishing off a 116-111 victory.