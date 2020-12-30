Key Moment
Key Moment
Tuesday night’s rematch between the Celtics and the Pacers was all about the runs.
The one Boston put together to open up the fourth quarter was the most important run of them all.
The C’s scored the first 11 points of the final period to quickly tie the game at 94-94 and erase what had been a 17-point deficit just minutes earlier. They pulled off the game-changing spurt thanks to effort, hustle and teamwork – three traits that were missing during an abysmal third quarter.
Boston forced four turnovers and three misses from the Pacers during the first three minutes of the final frame. At the other end of the court, meanwhile, four Celtics combined to shoot 5-for-5 from the field, and the team assisted on two of those buckets.
Payton Pritchard led the way during the run with five points, while Jayson Tatum added in four and Javonte Green scored two. The most impressive aspect of the brief offensive outburst was that all 11 points were scored off of shots from inside the paint.
Boston tied the game at 94-94 at the 9:17 mark of the fourth quarter. It had previously trailed 88-71 at the 2:44 mark of the third quarter. That’s a 17-point turnaround in a matter of just five minutes and 27 seconds.
It was obvious from that point on that the Celtics were juiced and held onto all of the game’s momentum. They went on to pull ahead by as many as nine points during the final quarter before finishing off a 116-111 victory.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum just logged back-to-back double-doubles against the Indiana Pacers in eerily similar fashion.
Tuesday night’s double-double consisted of 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while he and the Celtics dealt Indiana its first loss of the season. Two days prior, Tatum logged a 25-point, 11-rebound, five-assist game against those very same Pacers.
The key difference between the two performances was that this one was far more efficient. Tatum shot 52.9 percent from the field and got to the free-throw line for a season-best 10 attempts. By comparison, he shot just 42.9 percent and attempted just four free throws Sunday night.
Tatum also added in three steals during Tuesday night’s win.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led the game in scoring (27 points), rebounding (11 boards) and plus/minus rating (plus-19).
- Both teams scored 54 points in the paint.
- Payton Pritchard came off the bench to total 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal.
- Jaylen Brown and Juston Holiday tied for the game high with four steals apiece.
- Brown also scored 20 points.
- Boston made 11 more free throws (27) than Indiana attempted (16).
- Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 24 points.
- Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double while totaling 14 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high eight assists.
- Tristan Thompson logged his first double-double with the Celtics by tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.
- Myles Turner blocked as many shots (three) as Boston's entire team.
Quote of the Night
"Payton is the GOAT, man."
Jaylen Brown on Payton Pritchard
