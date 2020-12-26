Key Moment

Everyone expected coming into this season that the combination of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be a hefty challenge to slow down. The Boston Celtics learned the truth of that expectation during the first regular-season matchup between the two teams, which Brooklyn won 123-95 on Christmas Day.

Durant (16 points) and Irving (nine points) combined to score 25 points during the third quarter alone, all while pushing Brooklyn ahead by as many as 12 points. At one point, the duo scored 19 of 26 points for the Nets as they turned a 61-60 deficit into an 86-74 lead.

The Celtics couldn’t catch enough of an offensive rhythm the rest of the night to stage a comeback. They shot just 32.6 percent from the field during the second half and 29.2 percent during the fourth quarter as Brooklyn pulled away for an easy win.