Everyone expected coming into this season that the combination of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be a hefty challenge to slow down. The Boston Celtics learned the truth of that expectation during the first regular-season matchup between the two teams, which Brooklyn won 123-95 on Christmas Day.
Durant (16 points) and Irving (nine points) combined to score 25 points during the third quarter alone, all while pushing Brooklyn ahead by as many as 12 points. At one point, the duo scored 19 of 26 points for the Nets as they turned a 61-60 deficit into an 86-74 lead.
The Celtics couldn’t catch enough of an offensive rhythm the rest of the night to stage a comeback. They shot just 32.6 percent from the field during the second half and 29.2 percent during the fourth quarter as Brooklyn pulled away for an easy win.
Jaylen Brown nearly earned his first All-Star appearance last season. If he keeps playing the way he has so far during the regular season, there’s no doubt he’ll earn that nod this season.
Brown scored a team-best 27 points Friday evening, just two days after he notched 33 during Boston’s Opening-Night win over Milwaukee. He shot 11-for-25 from the field during the contest and is now hovering at 49 percent shooting overall this season.
Brown also tied Tristan Thompson and Jayson Tatum for the team high in rebounds with eight. He dished out three assists and also blocked a shot during 30-plus minutes of action.
- Kyrie Irving (37 points) and Kevin Durant (29 points) combined to score 66 points on 59.5 percent shooting.
- Boston shot just 32.6 percent from the field during the second half.
- The contest featured eight ties and eight lead changes.
- Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 27 points for the Celtics.
- Irving and Durant both finished with game-best plus-31 ratings in the plus/minus category.
- Brooklyn made 26 free throws, while Boston attempted only 19.
- Irving shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range.
- Brown, Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson tied for the team high in rebounds with eight apiece.
- No player in the game logged a double-double.
- Marcus Smart led the Celtics in assists with six.
"Even though we didn’t win, I like the way my guys fought. We can definitely get better. There’s a lot of things we can clean up. Like I said, it’s only the second game. We have to be able to compartmentalize and move on to the next."
Marcus Smart
