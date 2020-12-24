Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
It’s unclear whether Jayson Tatum called “bank” before firing off the final shot of regulation Wednesday night. But he most certainly channeled his inner Paul Pierce by calling “game.”
The Celtics went into the final possession of Opening Night trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-119. With 8.9 seconds remaining, Marcus Smart delivered a side-out pass to Tatum at mid-court, where he was met by Khris Middleton before being switched onto by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Superstar vs. superstar, Tatum dribbled out the final few seconds before side-stepping to his left and firing off an off-balanced prayer over the outstretched hand of the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, which miraculously ricocheted off the backboard and through the net with 0.4 seconds remaining.
However, that left just enough time for a little more drama.
While attempting to receive the inbound pass on the ensuing possession, Antetokounmpo was fouled by Tristan Thompson, sending the Greek Freak to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game. Antetokounmpo made the first shot but missed the second, ultimately locking up Tatum’s heroics and thrilling Opening Night win for the Celtics.
Key Player
Boston's star tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum was on full display Wednesday night, as they combined for more than half of the Celtics scoring with 63 points between them.
We're going to give the edge to Brown for our Key Player, however, given that he scored slightly more in volume and efficiency than his teammate, despite Tatum's last-second heroics.
Brown finished the game with a team-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting, while also tallying five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block during 38 minutes of turnover-free action.
The 24-year-old wing also played a key role in getting the Celtics on track offensively during the first half, as he scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter to help Boston turn a nine-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead.
Both Brown and Tatum looked to be in midseason form right out of the gate, giving Celtics fans a season-opening effort that won't soon be forgotten.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (33 points) and Jayson Tatum (30 points) combined for more than half of Boston's scoring.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a game-high 35 points.
- Jeff Teague shot a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points in his Celtics debut.
- Tristan Thompsion tallied 12 points and eight rebounds (four offensive) during his Celtics debut.
- Milwaukee dominated the glass with a 52-37 advantage.
- Khris Middleton corralled 14 of those boards to lead all players in the rebounding department.
- The C's shot an impressive 45 percent from 3-point range on 40 attempts.
- Jayson Tatum made six of those 3-pointers, finishing 6-of-13 from beyond the arc.
- Semi Ojeleye led the Celtics with a plus-20 rating in 19 minutes.
- Antetokoumpo turned the ball over seven times.
- The Celtics turned the ball over just six times as a team.
Quote of the Night
"Keep sending your energy. Even though you're not in the building, we still might feel it."
Jaylen Brown to Celtics fans after playing inside of an empty TD Garden for the first time.
