Key Moment

It’s unclear whether Jayson Tatum called “bank” before firing off the final shot of regulation Wednesday night. But he most certainly channeled his inner Paul Pierce by calling “game.”

The Celtics went into the final possession of Opening Night trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-119. With 8.9 seconds remaining, Marcus Smart delivered a side-out pass to Tatum at mid-court, where he was met by Khris Middleton before being switched onto by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Superstar vs. superstar, Tatum dribbled out the final few seconds before side-stepping to his left and firing off an off-balanced prayer over the outstretched hand of the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, which miraculously ricocheted off the backboard and through the net with 0.4 seconds remaining.

However, that left just enough time for a little more drama.

While attempting to receive the inbound pass on the ensuing possession, Antetokounmpo was fouled by Tristan Thompson, sending the Greek Freak to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game. Antetokounmpo made the first shot but missed the second, ultimately locking up Tatum’s heroics and thrilling Opening Night win for the Celtics.