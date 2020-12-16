Key Moment
The Philadelphia 76ers did not have a spectacular long-distance shooting effort during Tuesday night’s preseason opener against Boston, yet the key moments that helped to spark their 108-99 win were produced entirely from beyond the 3-point arc.
After allowing the Celtics to cut a six-point halftime deficit down to two early in the third quarter, Tobias Harris and Shake Milton killed Boston’s momentum by canning back-to-back triples, giving Philly a 61-52 lead with 7:40 remaining in the frame.
Outside of those two 3-pointers, Philadelphia made just 5-of-27 from beyond the arc. However, the three-possession separation it created during that stretch was the most pivotal point in the game.
The Celtics matched the Sixers’ effort from there on out, but never pulled closer than six points, before eventually falling by nine.
Key Player
Jeff Teague wasted hardly any time getting comfortable with his new team Tuesday night. After coming off the bench and missing his first field-goal attempt of the game, the veteran point guard caught fire, making seven consecutive buckets, including four from 3-point range.
Scoring at a relentless rate of nearly one point per minute, Teague amassed at team-high 18 points over 19 minutes of action. He shot 7-of-9 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from deep, while also dishing out one assist.
Although it was just the first preseason game and a small sample size of minutes, it was difficult not to get fired up about Teague’s impact given how comfortable he looked carrying the offense.
Box Score Nuggets
- Shake Milton led Philly with 19 points, while Jeff Teague paced the Celtics with 18 points.
- Teague connected on all four of his 3-point attempts. No other Celtic made more than two.
- C's rookie Payton Pritchard tallied 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in his debut.
- Jayson Tatum (10 points) was the only Celtics starter to reach double-figures in scoring.
- Tatum was also the only starter to finish with a positive plus/minus (plus-3).
- Both teams corralled 42 rebounds.
- No Celtics starter played more than 22 minutes. Grant Williams played a team-high 24 mintues off the bench.
- Rookie Aaron Nesmith made his first 3-point attempt 45 seconds after being first subbed in.
- Both teams shot less than 30 percent from 3-point range.
- Philadelphia led for the final three quarters.
Quote of the Night
"I don't think he knows how. That's what makes him special."
Jeff Teague on if Marcus Smart should refrain from taking charges and diving for loose balls during preseason games.
NEXT UP: