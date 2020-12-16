Key Moment

The Philadelphia 76ers did not have a spectacular long-distance shooting effort during Tuesday night’s preseason opener against Boston, yet the key moments that helped to spark their 108-99 win were produced entirely from beyond the 3-point arc.

After allowing the Celtics to cut a six-point halftime deficit down to two early in the third quarter, Tobias Harris and Shake Milton killed Boston’s momentum by canning back-to-back triples, giving Philly a 61-52 lead with 7:40 remaining in the frame.

Outside of those two 3-pointers, Philadelphia made just 5-of-27 from beyond the arc. However, the three-possession separation it created during that stretch was the most pivotal point in the game.

The Celtics matched the Sixers’ effort from there on out, but never pulled closer than six points, before eventually falling by nine.