Key Moment
The Boston Celtics put themselves in a solid position to win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night after going on a 22-8 run midway through the second half, which put them ahead of the Miami Heat, 96-90, with 9:15 left in regulation.
Miami, however, managed to steal Boston's momentum away by finishing off the game on a 35-17 run of its own, sending the Celtics into the offseason with a 125-113 defeat.
The most crushing point of the stretch ran from the 5:40 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:19 mark, which was when Miami turned a 103-102 lead into a 116-102 advantage. During that span, the Celtics missed five 3-pointers, a lay-up and a technical free throw, all while five different Heat players combined for 13 points.
For Boston, there was no recovering from that ice-cold stretch, as it never managed to pull within single digits of the Heat from there on out.
Key Player
During his time inside the NBA bubble, Jayson Tatum has emerged as a top facilitator for the Boston Celtics. During Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night, he had his finest playmaking performance to date.
With Boston’s season on the line, Tatum logged his first career double-digit assist effort, dishing out a game-high 11 helpers to account for nearly half of his team's 26 total assists. On top of his facilitation, the third-year wing tallied 24 points, finishing just two points shy of Jaylen Brown's team-leading scoring mark, while also corralling seven rebounds and snagging two steals during a game-high 44 minutes of action.
In the end, those numbers didn't mean much, but Tatum's recent facilitation is still a promising trend to keep an eye on as he heads into Year 4.
Box Score Nuggets
- Bam Adebayo led the game in scoring (32 points) and rebounding (14 boards).
- Jayson Tatum dished out a career-high 11 assists and finished three rebounds shy of his first career triple-double.
- Miami attempted 19 fewer field goals than Boston, yet had two more makes.
- The Heat attempted 26 free throws to Boston's 15.
- Miami had three different players log at least seven assists, led by Jimmy Butler's eight dimes.
- The Celtics had a 13-2 advantage in offensive rebounds.
- Boston's dominance on the offensive glass led it to a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points.
- Both teams blocked two shots.
- Miami doubled up the Celtics in bench scoring, 34-17.
- Both teams scored exactly 48 points in the paint.
Quote of the Night
It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we fought hard, man. That’s all you can ask for.
Kemba Walker