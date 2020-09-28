Key Moment

The Boston Celtics put themselves in a solid position to win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night after going on a 22-8 run midway through the second half, which put them ahead of the Miami Heat, 96-90, with 9:15 left in regulation.

Miami, however, managed to steal Boston's momentum away by finishing off the game on a 35-17 run of its own, sending the Celtics into the offseason with a 125-113 defeat.

The most crushing point of the stretch ran from the 5:40 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:19 mark, which was when Miami turned a 103-102 lead into a 116-102 advantage. During that span, the Celtics missed five 3-pointers, a lay-up and a technical free throw, all while five different Heat players combined for 13 points.

For Boston, there was no recovering from that ice-cold stretch, as it never managed to pull within single digits of the Heat from there on out.