Key Moment

Ya know how basketball coaches around the country preach to their young players to practice their free throws? Game 4 was a great example of why. The charity stripe is where Miami sealed its critical win.

It all started after the Celtics canned two 3-pointers and a conventional three-point play – all within 33 seconds of game action – to give themselves a puncher’s chance at a miraculous win down the stretch. The C’s had trailed 107-98 following Tyler Herro’s cutting layup with 56.2 seconds left, but cut that deficit down to 109-107 with 9.2 seconds left following their flurry of three-point plays, which were sandwiched around two free throws from Herro.

All the Heat needed to do the rest of the way was not turn the ball over and make a few free throws, ad they did exactly that.

Following Boston’s final three-point play, Jimmy Butler was fouled and sent to the line with 6.0 seconds left for two free throws. He calmly made them both to make it a two-possession game, at 111-107. Boston went on to score a layup with 1.8 seconds left after it used its final timeout, but Butler went back to the line with 1.1 seconds left with a chance to seal the game.

Butler missed the first attempt and made the second to preserve, as the very least, an overtime session. The C’s then needed to convert a full-court inbound play that would have led to a 3-pointer, all in 1.1 seconds, to force overtime. They failed to do so, and didn’t even get a shot off on the play.

Those three free throws during the final 6.0 seconds from Butler, combined with the two prior freebies from Herro with 13.9 seconds left, helped Miami avoid a complete meltdown. They are how the Heat closed out Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.