Key Moment

After being unable to hold onto double-digit leads in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics on Saturday night finally built up a lead that was too great for the Miami Heat to overcome.

Boston went on a 23-8 run right in the middle of Game 3 that enabled it to build a 20-point lead, which proved to be more than enough of a cushion as it would walk away with a 117-106 win.

The Celtics were ahead 51-48 with a little less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter when its massive run began. They outscored the Heat 12-2 over a two-minute span, earning scoring contributions from all five players on the court – Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker.

The C's went into halftime with a 63-50 lead, and they were still hot when they emerged out of the tunnel for the third quarter. Daniel Theis and Brown extended the lead to 67-55, and then Grant Williams entered the game and quickly put up five points over a 50-second stretch.

By the midway point of the third, Boston was ahead 78-60 and was still climbing. The Heat managed to pull within fighting distance during the final frame, but just couldn't pull off another comeback effort as the C's came away with an 11-point, bounceback victory to place them one win away from tying the series.