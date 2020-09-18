Key Moment

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals was a roller coaster of momentum swings for the Boston Celtics, which ultimately did not end in their favor.

Boston was in total control during the first 24 minutes, as it entered halftime with a 13-point advantage, which soon climbed to a 17-point lead early in the third quarter. Miami, however, responded with a massive third-quarter run that allowed it to take an 84-77 lead into the fourth.

The Celtics were next to respond, as they were able to regain a five-point lead midway through the final frame. Though, the Heat retaliated one last time by finishing off the final four minutes on a 17-7 run, enabling them to escape with a 106-101 victory.

Jimmy Butler was the defensive savior of that final stretch, as he came up with three steals over the last 3:44. Goran Dragic, meanwhile, was the offensive hero, as he broke open a 95-95 tie with 2:21 remaining by scoring seven points over an 84-second span.

Jaylen Brown nearly willed Boston back into the game during the final minute, as he knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers to bring Boston to within three points at 104-101. However, he missed a game-tying attempt from beyond the arc with 15 seconds remaining, and Miami, after corralling the rebound, was able to seal the game on free throws.