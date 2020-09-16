Key Moment

Jayson Tatum made a great play. Bam Adebayo just made a greater play.

With the clock winding down in overtime of Game 1 and Miami leading by two, Tatum beat Jimmy Butler off the dribble and had an open lane directly to the rim. He rose up from about seven feet out, and he had one thing on his mind: dunk.

Tatum not only rose up to fly toward the rim, but he also cocked the ball back with his right hand as if picturing a poster slam to send the game to a second overtime session. But at that exact same moment, Adebayo appeared out of nowhere from the weak side with help defense. What happened next was a collision of forces.

Tatum swung the ball forward and it connected with power into Adebayo’s left hand about six inches in front of the rim. Tatum’s force was so strong that the ball, as an above-the-rim angle showcased, still pushed more than halfway over the cylinder while hanging above it.

Adebayo is an All-Defensive Second Team performer who is one of the strongest and most versatile players in the league. It showed on this play.

Somehow, he found enough strength in that left arm to eventually reverse Tatum’s force and block the ball away. He also grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.5 seconds left.

Adebayo missed one of his two ensuing free throws, which left the door cracked open for Boston, but Tatum missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal his team’s fate. Thanks to Adebayo’s block – surely one of the best in playoff history – Miami took a 1-0 series lead with a 117-114 victory.