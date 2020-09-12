Key Moment

Where do we start?

Let’s start with a deep breath.

…

OK, now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to talk ball. Breathtaking, anxiety-driven ball.

Game-winning ball.

The Celtics won Game 7 against Toronto with heart, grit and hustle – their hallmarks.

The first example came from an expected source: Marcus Smart.

Toronto trailed by two entering the final minute of the game and took a miss from Jayson Tatum in transition in the other direction. Norman Powell pushed the tempo, challenging Smart with a one-on-one drive.

This play might be the crown jewel of Smart’s career highlight reel of winning plays, and that’s saying something. He first picked up Powell while in a full backpedal in transition. As Powell drove toward his right side, Smart, while backpedaling, opened his hips in that direction and continued to trail Powell at a close distance. Powell then attempted to sneak a right-handed layup off the glass but Smart leaped into the air and blocked it off the backboard to preserve Boston’s lead.

Neither team scored a field goal from that point on, but the C’s still tacked on a couple more winning plays.

Grant Williams went to the free-throw line with 35.4 seconds left. He missed both attempts, but off of the second miss, Jayson Tatum – who had already played more than 43 minutes in the game – crashed in from beyond the 3-point line to position himself to grab the miss. As he rose into the air, he was contacted by both Powell and OG Anunoby, and Powell was whistled for the foul.

Tatum made one free throw to push Boston ahead by three with 34.9 seconds left.

Plenty of time still remained on the clock for Toronto to not only tie the game, but to win it. That didn’t happen, thanks in large part to an unsung hero named Grant Williams.

Williams played seven scoreless minutes during the game but provided the Celtics with versatility at the defensive end while Daniel Theis was saddled with foul trouble and after Theis eventually fouled out. The top defensive play of his night essentially sealed the game, as he not only switched onto sharpshooting guard Fred VanVleet, but actually got a piece of VanVleet’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt with 13.7 seconds left.

Jaylen Brown corralled the miss, got the ball into Kemba Walker’s hands, and Walker sealed the game with two free throws.

What a win. What a breathtaking win. The Celtics delivered game-winning plays over, and over, and over again while leaning on their heart, grit and hustle.\