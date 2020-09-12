Key Moment
Where do we start?
Let’s start with a deep breath.
…
OK, now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to talk ball. Breathtaking, anxiety-driven ball.
Game-winning ball.
The Celtics won Game 7 against Toronto with heart, grit and hustle – their hallmarks.
The first example came from an expected source: Marcus Smart.
Toronto trailed by two entering the final minute of the game and took a miss from Jayson Tatum in transition in the other direction. Norman Powell pushed the tempo, challenging Smart with a one-on-one drive.
This play might be the crown jewel of Smart’s career highlight reel of winning plays, and that’s saying something. He first picked up Powell while in a full backpedal in transition. As Powell drove toward his right side, Smart, while backpedaling, opened his hips in that direction and continued to trail Powell at a close distance. Powell then attempted to sneak a right-handed layup off the glass but Smart leaped into the air and blocked it off the backboard to preserve Boston’s lead.
Neither team scored a field goal from that point on, but the C’s still tacked on a couple more winning plays.
Grant Williams went to the free-throw line with 35.4 seconds left. He missed both attempts, but off of the second miss, Jayson Tatum – who had already played more than 43 minutes in the game – crashed in from beyond the 3-point line to position himself to grab the miss. As he rose into the air, he was contacted by both Powell and OG Anunoby, and Powell was whistled for the foul.
Tatum made one free throw to push Boston ahead by three with 34.9 seconds left.
Plenty of time still remained on the clock for Toronto to not only tie the game, but to win it. That didn’t happen, thanks in large part to an unsung hero named Grant Williams.
Williams played seven scoreless minutes during the game but provided the Celtics with versatility at the defensive end while Daniel Theis was saddled with foul trouble and after Theis eventually fouled out. The top defensive play of his night essentially sealed the game, as he not only switched onto sharpshooting guard Fred VanVleet, but actually got a piece of VanVleet’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt with 13.7 seconds left.
Jaylen Brown corralled the miss, got the ball into Kemba Walker’s hands, and Walker sealed the game with two free throws.
What a win. What a breathtaking win. The Celtics delivered game-winning plays over, and over, and over again while leaning on their heart, grit and hustle.\
Key Player
Jayson Tatum just keeps getting better and better.
Wooooowee is that a scary proposition for the rest of the NBA.
Tatum has been an outstanding scorer, rebounder and defender since the moment he walked into the NBA. He continues to excel in those categories, most recently during this Game 7 with game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a steal and a blocked shot.
What is turning him into one of the most dangerous offensive players in the game, however, is the development of his passing abilities.
One game after dishing out a career-best nine assists during Game 6, Tatum tallied another seven during Friday night’s decisive Game 7. To put that into perspective, Tatum had recorded seven or more assists only two prior games in his entire career before the last two games.
He’s beginning to read every defense opponents throw at him, and that’s just going to make him that much more difficult to defend. Opposing NBA teams are going to have nightmares game planning for him. Next up on that list is the Miami Heat.
Box Score Nuggets
- Four of Boston's five starters (save for Daniel Theis, who was saddled with foul trouble all game) played more than 43 minutes and finished with positive plus/minus ratings.
- Jayson Tatum led the game in points (29), rebounds (12) and assists (seven).
- Jaylen Brown added in 21 points on an efficient 10-for-17 shooting night to go along with eight rebounds.
- Boston won despite shooting a woeful 23.7 percent from 3-point range.
- Brown (four), Marcus Smart (three) and Walker (two) each grabbed multiple steals.
- All five of Toronto's starters finished with negative plus/minus ratings.
- Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 20 points.
- Toronto's bench outscored Boston's 28-7.
- The Celtics committed only 10 total turnovers.
- Boston grabbed 12 steals - 11 more than Toronto.
- The C's outscored Toronto 23-10 in fast break points.
Quote of the Night
I’m really happy for him. He deserves to experience this. He’s everything that’s good about basketball.
Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker reaching the Conference Finals