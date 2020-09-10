Key Moment
If you placed your money on OG Anunoby of the Raptors being the most clutch shot-maker of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between Toronto and Boston, you hit the jackpot.
Anunoby, who hit the shot heard ‘round the world at the buzzer of Game 3 to help Toronto avoid an 0-3 series hole, did it again Wednesday night during the second overtime of Game 6. This shot arrived 57.5 seconds left during the second overtime session and it provided Toronto with a one-point lead.
Kyle Lowry crossed over from left to right on the right wing and dribbled toward the right elbow, where he was met both by his primary defender, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis, who helped to take away Lowry’s driving lane. Lowry read the play perfectly and whippe a behind-the-back pass with his right hand to Anunoby, who was left wide-open at the top of the arc due to Theis’ help defense. Anunoby caught the pass with exactly 60 seconds remaining in the second overtime, squared up to the rim and fired in a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of a recovering Theis.
This shot did not decide the game on the scoreboard, but it may have decided the game in each team’s hearts. That make gave Toronto a jolt of energy, while dealing a punch to Boston’s collective gut.
The C’s turned it over on their next possession and the Raptors responded with a driving, and-one layup at the other end to pull ahead 121-117 with 38.8 seconds left. Boston was never able to even the score from that moment on and eventually fell 125-122.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown was exceptional Wednesday night. So exceptional, in fact, that he did something no Celtics player had done in more than 33 years.
Brown tallied a team-high 31 points to go along with a game-high 16 rebounds to become the first Celtics player since Hall-of-Famer Robert Parish to reach such numbers in a playoff game. Parish did so on May 13 of 1987.
Brown didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, as he made just 11 of his 30 shots and four of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc, but he was aggressive all night long and at times carried the C’s on offense. He also converted all five of his free throw attempts, including two clutch shots which forced the second overtime.
After the contest, the 23-year-old wing sounded excited about Game 7 despite playing more than 51 minutes during this game.
“It don’t get too much better than this,” he said.
Well, we could say the same about his performance Wednesday night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 33 points.
- Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.
- Brown led the game in rebounds with 16.
- Marcus Smart tallied his first career triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
- Jayson Tatum almost recorded a double-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.
- Despite the two overtimes, no player in the game fouled out.
- Both teams made 44 shots and shot exactly 19-for-47 from 3-point range.
- Boston tallied 32 assists in the game.
- Norman Powell scored 23 points off the bench for Toronto.
- Brown, Tatum, Smart and Daniel Theis (18 points) combined to score 101 of Boston's 122 points.
- Toronto's bench outscored Boston's bench 38-16.
Quote of the Night
Throw some ice on your legs and get ready for Friday.
Brad Stevens on the looming Game 7