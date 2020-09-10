Key Moment

If you placed your money on OG Anunoby of the Raptors being the most clutch shot-maker of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between Toronto and Boston, you hit the jackpot.

Anunoby, who hit the shot heard ‘round the world at the buzzer of Game 3 to help Toronto avoid an 0-3 series hole, did it again Wednesday night during the second overtime of Game 6. This shot arrived 57.5 seconds left during the second overtime session and it provided Toronto with a one-point lead.

Kyle Lowry crossed over from left to right on the right wing and dribbled toward the right elbow, where he was met both by his primary defender, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis, who helped to take away Lowry’s driving lane. Lowry read the play perfectly and whippe a behind-the-back pass with his right hand to Anunoby, who was left wide-open at the top of the arc due to Theis’ help defense. Anunoby caught the pass with exactly 60 seconds remaining in the second overtime, squared up to the rim and fired in a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of a recovering Theis.

This shot did not decide the game on the scoreboard, but it may have decided the game in each team’s hearts. That make gave Toronto a jolt of energy, while dealing a punch to Boston’s collective gut.

The C’s turned it over on their next possession and the Raptors responded with a driving, and-one layup at the other end to pull ahead 121-117 with 38.8 seconds left. Boston was never able to even the score from that moment on and eventually fell 125-122.