Key Moment

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors entered halftime of Game 4 Saturday night tied up at 49 points apiece, but it didn’t take long for Toronto to pull away out of the break.

Boston opened up the third quarter with three consecutive makes to put them up, 55-54, but then went ice-cold for more than three minutes, during which time Toronto went on a game-altering, 8-1 run.

Game 3 hero OG Anunoby kicked off the run with a 3-pointer at the 10:06 mark, which gave the Raptors a two-point lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

Pascal Siakam made it a four-point game with a fadeaway bank shot, Fred VanVleet then hit a 19-foot pull-up jumper, and finally Siakam capped off the run with a close-range hook shot to put the Raptors ahead, 63-56. The only point Boston scored during the stretch was a free throw by Marcus Smart.

It wasn’t a massive run by any means for the Raptors, but it gave them enough of a cushion to last the rest of the game. Boston was never able to cut it down to a one-possession game after that point, eventually falling, 100-93 in a series-evening defeat.