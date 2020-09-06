Key Moment
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors entered halftime of Game 4 Saturday night tied up at 49 points apiece, but it didn’t take long for Toronto to pull away out of the break.
Boston opened up the third quarter with three consecutive makes to put them up, 55-54, but then went ice-cold for more than three minutes, during which time Toronto went on a game-altering, 8-1 run.
Game 3 hero OG Anunoby kicked off the run with a 3-pointer at the 10:06 mark, which gave the Raptors a two-point lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
Pascal Siakam made it a four-point game with a fadeaway bank shot, Fred VanVleet then hit a 19-foot pull-up jumper, and finally Siakam capped off the run with a close-range hook shot to put the Raptors ahead, 63-56. The only point Boston scored during the stretch was a free throw by Marcus Smart.
It wasn’t a massive run by any means for the Raptors, but it gave them enough of a cushion to last the rest of the game. Boston was never able to cut it down to a one-possession game after that point, eventually falling, 100-93 in a series-evening defeat.
Key Player
The Celtics did not get a lot of offensive production Saturday night, though Jayson Tatum was the lone exception.
The third-year wing was the only Celtics player to make more than five field goals, as he finished 10-of-18 from the field for a game-high 24 points. He also corralled a team-leading 10 rebounds, while dishing out three assists, as well.
Tatum was the only Celtics starter to not finish with a negative plus/minus, as he finished even over the course of 43 minutes of action. Toronto outscored Boston by seven points during his five minutes on the bench, and that was the difference in the game.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led the game in scoring with 24 points. No other Celtics player tallied more than 15.
- Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry did most of the damage for Toronto's offense, logging 23 and 22 points, respectively.
- Toronto was nearly twice as efficient as Boston from 3-point range, making 38.6 percent to the C's 20 percent.
- Despite its mediocre 3-point shooting night, Boston still outshot Toronto from the field, 44 percent to 39.5 percent.
- Boston's bench had a 24-23 scoring edge.
- The Celtics never led by more than three points, while the Raptors led by as many as 11.
- The Raptors doubled up Boston in second-chance points, 24-12.
- Kemba Walker dished out a game-high eight assists.
- Semi Ojeleye was the only Celtics player to finish with a positive plus/minus, finishing with a plus-6 in 11 minutes.
- The Celtics outscored the Raptors in the paint, 44-26.
Quote of the Night
For us, shake it off. 2-2. Playoffs. We’re in the moment. Gotta make the best of our situation. Come out and be ready to play, be ready to fight.
Jaylen Brown, looking ahead to Game 5.