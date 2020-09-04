Key Moment

Kemba Walker fed Daniel Theis for a tie-breaking dunk just before the final buzzer Thursday night, giving the Boston Celtics a 103-101 advantage over the Toronto Raptors with just a half-second to spare in Game 3.

Then, the unthinkable happened: trailing by two points with just that half-second remaining, Toronto found a way to win the game.

Following Theis’ dunk, the Raptors called a timeout to advance the ball to center-court, where Kyle Lowry took inbounding duties. Boston sent in 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to guard the 6-foot point guard, but the human wall didn’t get in Lowry’s way.

From the right sideline, Lowry launched a rainbow pass all the way over to the left corner, where OG Anunoby had managed to find his way open. Anunoby caught the ball, pushed it off his hands like a hot potato over the outstretched hands of Jaylen Brown, and watched as it miraculously fell through the net.

Further review showed that Anunoby got the ball off his fingertips at the 0.1-second mark, which allowed the Raptors to celebrate a 104-103 win while narrowly avoiding falling into a 3-0 series deficit.