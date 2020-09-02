Key Moment

The Celtics won Game 2 thanks to critical plays down the stretch, but make no mistake about it: they wouldn’t have gone up 2-0 without Marcus Smart’s heroic shooting early in the fourth quarter.

Down eight entering the final period after trailing by 12 just minutes earlier, Smart canned three 3-pointers on three consecutive Celtics possessions to bring the team within one, at 80-79, with 9:46 remaining on the clock.

Believe it or not, he wasn’t done there.

Smart went on to can two more 3-pointers in the quarter, first at the 8:55 mark to tie the game at 82-82, and then again at the 7:55 mark to tie the game at 85-85. Smart converted on a free throw after the last trey to give Boston an 86-85 lead – its first lead since the 10:07 mark of the third quarter.

All told, Smart scored 16 straight points for Boston from the 10:59 mark of the fourth quarter to the 7:55 mark – a span of only three minutes and four seconds. He single-handedly provided the Celtics with a lead, and more importantly, with momentum that carried them through the finish line for the win.

Smart did not score again the rest of the game, as Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum took over the offensive load for the C’s. Walker scored nine points over the final 7:21 of the game and Tatum scored seven over the final 5:41 to combine for Boston’s final 16 points of the night.

Tatum also played what Brad Stevens called “tremendous defense” on the final possession of the game, which forced Fred VanVleet to miss a potential game-tying 3-pointer in transition as the final buzzer sounded.