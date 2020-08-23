Key Moment

The Boston Celtics have officially swept the Philadelphia 76ers out of the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics used a 12-0 run to put the Sixers away at the end of the third quarter, two days after it used a 10-0 run to close out the fourth quarter of Friday’s Game 4 victory. Game 4 was tied up at 77-77 prior to Boston’s 12 straight points.

The majority of the run was provided by team’s budding superstar, Jayson Tatum. He scored seven of the 12 points, including the final five which featured a dagger of a 3-pointer from 33 feet out to close the quarter.

The C’s went on to carry their momentum into the fourth quarter as well. They scored seven of the first nine points of the final frame to pull ahead by 17 with 9:57 remaining.

Boston maintained a double-digit for the majority of the remainder of the contest. It finished with a breezy 110-106 victory to become the first team in the league to advance to the second round of the Playoffs.

We’d be remiss not to mention that Boston’s dominant run began immediately after Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris checked out of the game following a dangerous and scary fall. Harris was down on the court for several minutes and left the court while bleeding from his left eye. He did return to the contest during the fourth quarter, but the Celtics had already gained total control.