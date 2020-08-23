Key Moment
The Boston Celtics have officially swept the Philadelphia 76ers out of the NBA Playoffs.
The Celtics used a 12-0 run to put the Sixers away at the end of the third quarter, two days after it used a 10-0 run to close out the fourth quarter of Friday’s Game 4 victory. Game 4 was tied up at 77-77 prior to Boston’s 12 straight points.
The majority of the run was provided by team’s budding superstar, Jayson Tatum. He scored seven of the 12 points, including the final five which featured a dagger of a 3-pointer from 33 feet out to close the quarter.
The C’s went on to carry their momentum into the fourth quarter as well. They scored seven of the first nine points of the final frame to pull ahead by 17 with 9:57 remaining.
Boston maintained a double-digit for the majority of the remainder of the contest. It finished with a breezy 110-106 victory to become the first team in the league to advance to the second round of the Playoffs.
We’d be remiss not to mention that Boston’s dominant run began immediately after Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris checked out of the game following a dangerous and scary fall. Harris was down on the court for several minutes and left the court while bleeding from his left eye. He did return to the contest during the fourth quarter, but the Celtics had already gained total control.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum tends to bounce back in a big way, and he did exactly that during Sunday afternoon’s Game 4.
Tatum, who scored just 15 points during Game 3, poured in 28 on 18 shots during Game 4. He shot 10-for-18 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range during the game. His scoring total trailed only Kemba Walker (32 points) and Joel Embiid (30 points) in the game.
Believe it or not, this performance was quite possibly even more impressive due to everything else Tatum did on the floor. He set a new career high with 15 rebounds, which surpassed both his previous regular-season high of 14 boards and his previous playoff career high of 13 boards.
Tatum went on to round out his box score by tying for the game high in blocked shots with two, tying for Boston’s team high in assists with four, and added in one steal. He played more than 40 minutes in the game, marking the second instance of this postseason during which he surpassed 40 minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kemba Walker led all scorers with 32 points, and Jayson Tatum led all rebounders with 15 rebounds.
- Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 30 points.
- Boston limited Philadelphia to just 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent shooting from long distance.
- The 76ers totaled just 12 assists.
- Tatum added in a career-high 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal to his point total.
- Marcus Smart was the only starter who did not score in double-figures, yet he led the game in plus/minus rating with a mark of plus-12.
- Embiid and Al Horford each grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Philadelphia.
- Josh Richardson led the game with five assists.
- Walker shot 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.
- Embiid shot 13-for-18 from the free-throw line.
- Boston's starters combined to make 11 3-pointers - two more than Philly's entire team.
- The Celtics outscored the Sixers in the paint 38-34, despite Embiid's presence.
Quote of the Night
We’ve gotta play better in the last three minutes of the game. That’s all I care about right now.
Brad Stevens, not savoring the taste of a win, on what's on his mind