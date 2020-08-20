Key Moment

The first quarter of Game 2 unraveled in two very different tales, the first of which was not all too promising for the Boston Celtics.

Fortunately for them, this was not the first game in NBA history to end after seven minutes. The rest of the quarter was played as well, and that’s when Boston came to life.

Prior to that, however, Philadelphia came out of the gates looking like a rejuvenated group that was motivated to even this series at 1-1. It made 10 of its first 12 shots from the field while smothering the C’s with defensive effort to build a 25-11 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first period.

After that moment, the switch flipped. It flipped to “OFF” for Philly, and it flipped to “ON” for Boston.

The Celtics responded to Philadelphia’s game-opening run of 25-11 with their own dominant run of 31-11 over the next nine minutes and 12 seconds of action. That run gave Boston a 42-36 lead, and it never looked back from there. In fact, it only extended its lead from there, pulling ahead by as many as 28 points before polishing off a 128-101 victory.

The game-changing response was initiated by a 3-pointer from Grant Williams – the first of his playoff career – at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter. It ended well into the second quarter, when Enes Kanter tipped in an offensive rebound with 7:39 left in the first half.