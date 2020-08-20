Key Moment
The first quarter of Game 2 unraveled in two very different tales, the first of which was not all too promising for the Boston Celtics.
Fortunately for them, this was not the first game in NBA history to end after seven minutes. The rest of the quarter was played as well, and that’s when Boston came to life.
Prior to that, however, Philadelphia came out of the gates looking like a rejuvenated group that was motivated to even this series at 1-1. It made 10 of its first 12 shots from the field while smothering the C’s with defensive effort to build a 25-11 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first period.
After that moment, the switch flipped. It flipped to “OFF” for Philly, and it flipped to “ON” for Boston.
The Celtics responded to Philadelphia’s game-opening run of 25-11 with their own dominant run of 31-11 over the next nine minutes and 12 seconds of action. That run gave Boston a 42-36 lead, and it never looked back from there. In fact, it only extended its lead from there, pulling ahead by as many as 28 points before polishing off a 128-101 victory.
The game-changing response was initiated by a 3-pointer from Grant Williams – the first of his playoff career – at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter. It ended well into the second quarter, when Enes Kanter tipped in an offensive rebound with 7:39 left in the first half.
Key Player
So yeah, there isn’t much of a debate here. Jayson Tatum was unreal Wednesday night.
The budding superstar put up his second consecutive 30-plus point game of the Playoffs by dropping 33 on Philly during Game 2. He shot a ridiculous 12-for-20 from the field and 8-for-12 from 3-point range. This long-range shooting performance was historic, as Tatum’s eight treys are now the most made in NBA playoff history by a player age 22 or younger.
Next on the list are LeBron James (seven) and Kobe Bryant (six). Decent company, one might say.
In addition to his hot scoring, Tatum also provided the Celtics with five rebounds and a team-best five assists. Those five helpers match Tatum’s playoff career high (April 28, 2018 vs Milwaukee).
While every Sixers player who checked into the game finished with a negative plus/minus rating, it was Tatum who led the game in that category with a plus-29 mark. That’s right: Boston outscored Philadelphia by 29 points during his nearly 31 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum's eight 3s are the most by any player in NBA playoff history age 22 or younger.
- Tatum scored 33 points in just 31 minutes of action to lead Boston.
- Tatum tied his playoff career high with five assists.
- Joel Embiid led the game with 34 points.
- All 12 of Philly's players who checked into the game finished with a negative plus/minus rating.
- Boston committed only six turnovers.
- Boston's bench outscored Philadelphia's bench 41-20.
- The C's bench combined to shoot 7-for-9 from long range.
- Tatum, Kemba Walker (22 points) and Jaylen Brown (20 points) all reached the 20-point barrier.
- Enes Kanter nearly logged a double-double in only 22 minutes of action by piling up 19 points and nine rebounds.
- Brad Wanamaker blocked as many shots as Philadelphia's entire team.
- Boston shot 51.2 percent from the field while limiting Philadelphia to just 41.3 percent shooting.
Quote of the Night
Our whole disposition changed when we went to the bench. We got a lot tougher.
Brad Stevens on what changed the game