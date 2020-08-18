Key Moment

Enes Kanter didn’t start Game 1. He only played eight total minutes in the game. Still, he initiated and created the most important play of Boston’s Game 1 victory over the 76ers.

Boston was sputtering – and trailing – early in the fourth quarter after leading for the majority of the contest to that point. Philadelphia had just taken a three-point lead off of a free throw from Joel Embiid.

The Celtics couldn’t get anything cooking on their ensuing offensive possession. As the shot clock ticked down toward zero, and after only three total passes on the possession, Jayson Tatum was forced to attempt a challenged, fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It missed, and with Joel Embiid and Al Horford camped out in the paint for Philadelphia, it appeared as if the Sixers would grab the rebound and have a chance to open up a two-possession lead.

Then Kanter stepped up and did what he does: he crashed the offensive glass. Twice.

First, Kanter tried to tip in the miss with his right hand, but his shot didn’t make it over the front of the rim. Then, he grabbed his own miss and took a dribble along the baseline before leaping into the air as he faced away from and faded away from the basket.

It appeared as if Kanter was in no-man’s land when he took off from the ground, but instead, he found a way to dish out quite possibly the most important assist of his career. As he turned in the air, he whipped a one-handed pass with his right hand out to Jaylen Brown, who was wide-open beyond the 3-point line on the left wing. Brown caught the pass and fired up a shot in rhythm that dropped through the net to tie the game up at 86-86.

That rebound, and that bucket, shot energy into the Celtics. They went on to score the game’s next six points as well to take a 92-86 lead, and their lead never dropped to fewer than three points the rest of the way.