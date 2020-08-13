Key Moment

The Boston Celtics rested their top six rotation during Thursday's regular-season finale, yet still managed to take the Washington Wizards down to the wire. If it wasn't for Thomas Bryant's clutch scoring down the stretch, Boston likely would've finished off the campaign with a victory.

Bryant played like a man on a mission, likely because this was his team's last game inside the NBA bubble before heading home. He scored a game-high 26 points, which included four critical crunch-time makes.

Boston led 85-83 with seven minutes remaining in the contest, before Bryant singelhandedly turned the game around. He tallied the game's next six points, connecting on a mid-range jumper, a lay-up, and two free-throws, putting the Wizards on top, 89-85 at the 4:48 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics had a number of chances to pull back within one possession, but could never close the gap as they fell 96-90.