Key Moment
The Memphis Grizzlies entered a rare midsummer hibernation during the first and second quarters of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, from which they never fully awoke. After being tied up at 13 points apiece nine minutes into the opening frame, Boston ripped open the game on a 22-4 run and never looked back.
The Celtics' dominant stretch lasted roughly half of a quarter, beginning at the 2:55 mark of the first and wrapping up at the 8:57 mark of the second. Six different C's contributed to the offensive punch, though Tatum was responsible for nearly half of the scoring effort as he produced nine consecutive points for Boston over a two-and-a-half-minute stretch that spanned across both quarters.
Robert Williams capped off the run with a dunk just over three minutes into the second frame, making it 35-17 in favor of the Celtics. Boston mauling of the Grizzlies continued from there, as it went up by as many as 22 points before rolling to its fourth straight victory, 122-107.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was in one of those can't-miss modes Tuesday night, as he put forth one of the most efficient shooting performances of his career.
The third-year wing poured in a game-high 29 points, while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. His field goal clip of 76.9 percent was his second-best effort of the season and the fifth-best of his career.
More than one-third of Tatum's scoring came during Boston's biggest offensive stretch of the game, as he produced nine consecutive points during the first and second quarters to help fuel a 22-4 run.
Tatum also grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and snagged one steal during his 29 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics finished with 122 points for the third consecutive game.
- Jayson Tatum averaged exactly one point per minute, scoring a game-high 29 points during 29 minutes of action.
- Both Tatum (10-for-13) and Kemba Walker (7-for-10) only missed three field goal attempts all night.
- Ja Morant, who scored a season-low of two points againt the Celtics on Jan. 22, led the Grizzlies with 26 points.
- Morant also dished out a game-high 13 assists.
- Robert Williams blocked three shots during his first three minutes of action.
- Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker shared the game's best plus-minus rating, as they both finished plus-23.
- Memphis had a one-point advantage in both bench points (47-46) and second-chance points (15-14).
- Enes Kanter corralled exactly four offensive rebounds and four defensive rebounds for the second straight game.
- Memphis attempted 38 free throws, while Boston attempted only 23.
- Boston led by as many as 22 points and never trailed by more than two.
Quote of the Night
I felt like guys really tried to play the right way on both ends of the floor. Hopefully we can just keep getting better.
Brad Stevens on the win