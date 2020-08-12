Key Moment

The Memphis Grizzlies entered a rare midsummer hibernation during the first and second quarters of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, from which they never fully awoke. After being tied up at 13 points apiece nine minutes into the opening frame, Boston ripped open the game on a 22-4 run and never looked back.

The Celtics' dominant stretch lasted roughly half of a quarter, beginning at the 2:55 mark of the first and wrapping up at the 8:57 mark of the second. Six different C's contributed to the offensive punch, though Tatum was responsible for nearly half of the scoring effort as he produced nine consecutive points for Boston over a two-and-a-half-minute stretch that spanned across both quarters.

Robert Williams capped off the run with a dunk just over three minutes into the second frame, making it 35-17 in favor of the Celtics. Boston mauling of the Grizzlies continued from there, as it went up by as many as 22 points before rolling to its fourth straight victory, 122-107.