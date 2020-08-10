Key Moment

The Celtics pulled off a thrilling, 122-119 win in overtime against the Orlando Magic Sunday night, but the last few plays of regulation are what deserve the most recognition.

Boston was trailing 112-107 with 38 seconds remaining when Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis all joined forces to save the game.

At the 40-second mark, Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer at the 40-second mark, but Walker, being the tenacious 6-foot point guard that he is, came flying in for an offensive rebound, which he batted straight out beyond the arc to Tatum for a wide open 3-pointer that brought the Celtics within two.

D.J. Augustin tried to double Orlando's lead on the next possession, but Daniel Theis swatted his lay-up attempt back to Tatum, who dribbled up-court looking for the tie.

With 4.2 seconds remaining, and the ice still frozen in his veins from his previous shot, Tatum shook off defender Markelle Fultz for a turnaround mid-range jumper which tied the game up at 112 apiece.

Orlando still had a chance to win on its next possession, but Tatum wouldn't let that happen as he blocked Terrence Ross' 3-point attempt just ahead of the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Boston did not gain a lead until nearly three minutes into the extra period, but once they went up 116-114, they never trailed again. The eventual three-point victory never would have been possible if it weren't for the clutch plays made by Walker, Tatum, Theis to save the game in regulation.