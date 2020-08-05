Key Moment

The Boston Celtics cut a 15-point second-half deficit down to four points late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, only to have Duncan Robinson rip their comeback effort away.

Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis made back-to-back buckets during a 19-second span with just under five minutes remaining in the game, which made the score 102-98 in favor of Miami.

However, the C’s would not hit another field goal over the next three-plus minutes of action, while Robinson took advantage of by canning consecutive 3-pointers to help the Heat regain a 10-point cushion.

Boston mustered one final burst during the final minute of action, as Kemba Walker’s 3-pointer brought the C’s within three points with 13 seconds to go. Though they could not get over the hump, as Andre Igoudala and Robinson sealed the deal from the free-throw line where they combined to go 3-of-4 during the final five seconds to secure a 112-106 win for Miami.