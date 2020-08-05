Key Moment
The Boston Celtics cut a 15-point second-half deficit down to four points late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, only to have Duncan Robinson rip their comeback effort away.
Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis made back-to-back buckets during a 19-second span with just under five minutes remaining in the game, which made the score 102-98 in favor of Miami.
However, the C’s would not hit another field goal over the next three-plus minutes of action, while Robinson took advantage of by canning consecutive 3-pointers to help the Heat regain a 10-point cushion.
Boston mustered one final burst during the final minute of action, as Kemba Walker’s 3-pointer brought the C’s within three points with 13 seconds to go. Though they could not get over the hump, as Andre Igoudala and Robinson sealed the deal from the free-throw line where they combined to go 3-of-4 during the final five seconds to secure a 112-106 win for Miami.
Key Player
There were five players who attempted more field goals than Jayson Tatum during Tuesday night's contest, yet he still managed to lead all scorers with 23 points. The All-Star wing connected on six out of his 11 shot attempts from the field, including 2-of-5 from long range.
Jaylen Brown (23 attempts), Gordon Hayward (13 attempts), Bam Adebayo (12 attempts), Goran Dragic (12 attempts), and Duncan Robinson (12 attempts), all surpassed Tatum in shots taken, but what allowed him to surpass all of them in points scored was his ability to get to and convert from the free-throw line, where he connected on all nine of his attempts.
Along with his aggressiveness in driving to the basket to draw contact, Tatum also asserted himself on the glass where he grabbeed seven rebounds. He also dished out one assist, snagged one steal, blocked one shot and recorded a plus-1 during Boston's six-point loss.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 23 points despite attempting only 11 field goals.
- Miami had three 20-point scorers in Bam Adebayo (21), Duncan Robinson (21) and Goran Dragic (20).
- Jaylen Brown logged a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
- All five of Enes Kanter rebounds were corralled on the offensive end.
- The Celtics scored nearly twice as many points as Miami from inside the paint, where they held a 54-28 advantage.
- Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk led the game in assists with eight.
- Miami's late-season pick-up, Andre Iguodala, led the game in blocks with two.
- Miami's bench had a 43-24 scoring advantage.
- Marcus Smart fouled out with 3:46 remaining in the thrid quarter. He played fewer than 16 minutes.
- The Celtics made three more field goals than Miami despite losing by six.
- Both teams combined for only seven fast-break points.
- The Celtics never led during this game.
Quote of the Night
We want to win all of these games, but equally important is getting everybody healthy, playing well, building chemistry, and just making sure guys are getting in rhythm for the Playoffs.
Jayson Tatum