Key Moment
Boston’s backups went step-for-step with Houston’s starters for more than a quarter and a half Tuesday night. The rest of the game, however, was not quite so kind.
The C’s, who rested all five of their starters as well as two top reserves Tuesday night, only had reserves at their disposal against Houston. With 5:21 remaining in the second quarter, they remained within six points of the talented Rockets, at 53-47. Houston – and namely James Harden – then caught fire to close the half and put the C’s away.
Harden scored 14 points over the final 3:50 of the half, including three 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes, to fuel the most important run of the game. He also assisted on another trey by Ben McLemore during Houston’s 24-13 run to close the half.
In Boston’s defense, 13 points over the final 5:21 of a period is actually a pretty solid total for a team. It just wasn’t enough to keep up with the red-hot Harden and his teammates.
Houston would go on to pull ahead by as many as 25 points during the second half before closing out a 137-112 victory.
Key Player
James Harden had himself a night while taking on Boston’s core of reserves. The man looked like he was in mid-season form during Tuesday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Rockets.
The league’s leading scorer and former MVP went off at the end of the first half, scoring 14 points over the final 3:50 of the second quarter. He wasn’t exactly cold the rest of the night, either, as he went on to tally a game-high 35 points during 29 minutes of playing time.
Harden shot 10-for-16 from the field and threatened to log a triple-double. In addition to his 35 points, he also added in a team-high eight rebounds to go along with six assists. He also grabbed one steal and blocked a shot.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six Celtics scored between 12 and 19 points, led by 19 from Carsen Edwards.
- Grant Williams led the game with nine rebounds and also added in 15 points.
- Each team's bench scored at least 49 points.
- Houston attempted 57 3-pointers and made 23 of them (40.4 percent).
- James Harden led all scorers with 35 points.
- Russell Westbrook led the game with nine assists.
- The teams shot nearly identical percentages from the floor: 46.6 percent for Boston, and 42.2 percent for Houston.
- Javonte Green came off the bench to score 13 points while making all three of his 3-pointers.
- Houston shot an impressive 30-for-33 from the free-throw line.
Quote of the Night
They actually had a little bit of crowd noise pumped in today, as well as a little bit of reactions. I think overall it will continue to improve.
Grant Williams on the game environment