Key Moment

Boston’s backups went step-for-step with Houston’s starters for more than a quarter and a half Tuesday night. The rest of the game, however, was not quite so kind.

The C’s, who rested all five of their starters as well as two top reserves Tuesday night, only had reserves at their disposal against Houston. With 5:21 remaining in the second quarter, they remained within six points of the talented Rockets, at 53-47. Houston – and namely James Harden – then caught fire to close the half and put the C’s away.

Harden scored 14 points over the final 3:50 of the half, including three 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes, to fuel the most important run of the game. He also assisted on another trey by Ben McLemore during Houston’s 24-13 run to close the half.

In Boston’s defense, 13 points over the final 5:21 of a period is actually a pretty solid total for a team. It just wasn’t enough to keep up with the red-hot Harden and his teammates.

Houston would go on to pull ahead by as many as 25 points during the second half before closing out a 137-112 victory.