Key Moment
The starters got Boston's offense rolling Sunday afternoon against Phoenix, but it was the bench that carried the team to victory. After being tied up at 79 points apiece two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, the Celtics went on a game-changing 15-0 run, with 80 percent of those points coming straight from the second unit.
Marcus Smart got run started at the 4:02 mark on a turnaround fadeaway jumper that gave Boston an 81-79 lead, which they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.
Gordon Hayward then connected on a 3-pointer to put the C’s up by five points, and the bench took control from there.
Enes Kanter made a pair of free-throws and Romeo Langford knocked one down from the charity stripe, as well. Carsen Edwards then swished a 3-pointer, before Brad Wanamaker closed out the run by making two more free throws.
Ty Jerome would end Boston’s massive run with a driving layup as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, but even with that, the Celtics still took a 94-81 lead into the fourth frame.
The second unit, which scored 53 points on the afternoon, maintained its lead throughout the final quarter, guiding the Celtics to a 117-103 victory.
Key Player
Four months away from the game wasn’t enough to cool down Jaylen Brown. He led the Celtics’ starters in scoring during their first scrimmage Friday night against Oklahoma City, and he did so once again Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns.
Brown started off on a tear, scoring 10 of his game-high 21 points during the first quarter. Throughout the afternoon, he connected 7-of-13 attempts from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
During his 28 minutes of action, Brown also led all starters in plus/minus rating with a mark of plus-11.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown was the game's lone 20-point scorer, as he finished with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.
- Gordon Hayward (17 points) and Jayson Tatum (16 points) were bright spots for the Celtics' offense, as well.
- With nine rebounds, Tatum came just one board shy of logging the game's only double-double.
- In his first action inside the NBA bubble, Kemba Walker notched six points during nine-plus minutes.
- The Celtics connected on 13-of-33 from deep after making just five 3-pointers during their first scrimmage.
- Both teams committed 17 turnovers.
- Phoenix dominated on the fast-break, where it out-scored Boston 27-13.
- Boston's bench had a 53-41 scoring advantage.
- Daniel Theis snagged a team-high of two steals.
- Romeo Langford tallied nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes, after missing the first scrimmage with a stomach bug.
- Enes Kanter and Brad Wanamaker tied for the game-high in plus-minus, each finishing with a plus-12. Kanter did so while playing only 11 minutes.
Quote of the Night
Honestly, I’m just so excited to be back playing basketball.
Jayson Tatum