Key Moment

The starters got Boston's offense rolling Sunday afternoon against Phoenix, but it was the bench that carried the team to victory. After being tied up at 79 points apiece two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, the Celtics went on a game-changing 15-0 run, with 80 percent of those points coming straight from the second unit.

Marcus Smart got run started at the 4:02 mark on a turnaround fadeaway jumper that gave Boston an 81-79 lead, which they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

Gordon Hayward then connected on a 3-pointer to put the C’s up by five points, and the bench took control from there.

Enes Kanter made a pair of free-throws and Romeo Langford knocked one down from the charity stripe, as well. Carsen Edwards then swished a 3-pointer, before Brad Wanamaker closed out the run by making two more free throws.

Ty Jerome would end Boston’s massive run with a driving layup as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, but even with that, the Celtics still took a 94-81 lead into the fourth frame.

The second unit, which scored 53 points on the afternoon, maintained its lead throughout the final quarter, guiding the Celtics to a 117-103 victory.