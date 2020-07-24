Key Moment

The Oklahoma City Thunder led for the entire second half of Friday evening’s exhibition game against the Boston Celtics, but it was during the second quarter that they broke the game open for good.

The two squads were knotted up at 29 apiece midway through the second frame, before the Thunder took off on a 12-2 run that would give them a permanent lead. Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tied for the game-high in scoring with 17 points apiece, led the run, as they combined for nine of the 12 points that OKC scored over the two-and-a-half-minute stretch.

Adams, who was a nightmare on the offensive glass during the first half, notched two put-back buckets over a 72-second span, while also knocking down a free throw. Gilgeous-Alexander also hit a pair of shots from the charity stripe, before canning a driving floater to give the Thunder a 38-31 lead.

Danilo Gallinari put a cap on the run during OKC’s next possession, as he swished a 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the first half.

The Celtics attempted to claw their way back during the third quarter but never got within a single possession. The Thunder maintained their lead all the way through to the final buzzer, walking away with a 98-84 win.