Key Moment
Boston’s offense went silent as it closed the third quarter of Friday night’s matchup with Utah. That dry spell cost the Celtics the game.
The C’s scored just two points during the final 4:53 of the quarter – both from the free-throw line – while Utah scored eight. That scoring differential might not sound like a lot, but it allowed the Jazz to build a 79-66 lead while sucking the air out of Boston’s team.
Over the final 4:53 of the period, the Celtics shot 0-for-5 from the field while committing five turnovers. Those five turnovers accounted for 41.7 percent of the team’s turnovers in the entire game.
The offensive disconnect that Boston showcased during this stretch of play was entirely uncharacteristic. The Celtics are typically very connected, and, as was indicated above, they committed a total of just seven turnovers during the other 43-plus minutes of the contest.
Utah never allowed the C’s to regain an offensive rhythm from that point forward. Boston finished the game shooting just 37.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range while suffering a 99-94 defeat.
Key Player
In a rare occurrence, no player on the Boston Celtics logged a strong box score Friday night. As a result, Mike Conley of the visiting Jazz slides into this section.
Conley put together one of his top performances of the season Friday by dropping 25 points on the Celtics. This effort marked just the third time this season that Conley had surpassed the 22-point mark.
Conley shot 9-for-16 shooting from the field and a sizzling 6-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also dished out five assists, grabbed three rebounds and grabbed three steals.
Conley played more than 34 minutes of the game and finished as the only Jazz starter who logged a plus/minus rating better than minus-17. He blew his fellow starters away by logging a plus-six in that category.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston's bench was outscored 39-13.
- Marcus Smart, playing on his birthday, led all scorers with 29 points but shot just 9-for-23 from the field.
- Mike Conley led the Jazz with 25 points.
- Kemba Walker dished out a game-high seven assists.
- The C's shot just 37.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range.
- Four of Boston's starters finished with plus/minus ratings of at least plus-10.
- Four of Utah's starters finished with plus/minus ratings of minus-17 or worse.
- Four of Utah's reserves finished with plus/minus ratings of plus-22 or better.
- Smart and Conley each made six 3-pointers.
- Rob Williams blocked three shots in 16 minutes of action.
- Both teams led by at least 11 during the game.
Quote of the Night
We gotta punch first and then keep punching back.
Marcus Smart on the Celtics