Key Moment

Boston’s offense went silent as it closed the third quarter of Friday night’s matchup with Utah. That dry spell cost the Celtics the game.

The C’s scored just two points during the final 4:53 of the quarter – both from the free-throw line – while Utah scored eight. That scoring differential might not sound like a lot, but it allowed the Jazz to build a 79-66 lead while sucking the air out of Boston’s team.

Over the final 4:53 of the period, the Celtics shot 0-for-5 from the field while committing five turnovers. Those five turnovers accounted for 41.7 percent of the team’s turnovers in the entire game.

The offensive disconnect that Boston showcased during this stretch of play was entirely uncharacteristic. The Celtics are typically very connected, and, as was indicated above, they committed a total of just seven turnovers during the other 43-plus minutes of the contest.

Utah never allowed the C’s to regain an offensive rhythm from that point forward. Boston finished the game shooting just 37.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range while suffering a 99-94 defeat.