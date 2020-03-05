Key Moment

Semi Ojeleye hit the biggest shot of the night at the biggest moment of the game.

Hard work does pay off.

Ojeleye was ready and wide-open in the right corner of the court when Jayson Tatum hit him with a drive-and-kick pass with 2:17 left in the game. Boston led by three but would soon lead by six.

Ojeleye doubled his team’s advantage by catching Tatum’s pass and immediately firing up a shot that rolled around the inside of the rim and quickly fell through the net. Much of Boston’s bench was standing up by the time the ball fell through, because it was celebrating a perfect possession by the C’s.

Cleveland had trapped Tatum on the right wing, and he tossed the ball over the trap to Daniel Theis at the right elbow. Theis then kicked it out to Brad Wanamaker on the left wing, who immediately swung it to Marcus Smart in the left corner. This is when Boston’s offense put Cleveland’s defense into a bind.

Smart caught the ball and quickly drove baseline past his defender, who was attempting to close out on what could have been a 3-point attempt. Smart drew multiple defenders as he broke into the paint, kicked it out to Tatum on the right wing, and then Tatum drove it again before kicking out to Ojeleye for the 3-pointer.

This possession was, quite literally, perfection.

“Semi’s shot-making was critical to it, because otherwise, you can be as spaced as you want, but if nobody’s going to make [the 3-pointers] around the passing, or the dive or the big that rolls, then they can just help,” Brad Stevens said after the game. “So Semi was a huge, huge part of being able to spray it like that.”

The Celtics soon added to their six-point lead when Marcus Smart dropped a floater in at the 1:27 mark to make it a 105-97 game. Smart made the shot after Daniel Theis tipped out an offensive rebound off of a missed trey from Tatum.

Boston controlled the final 87 seconds after that to close out a 112-106 win. That might not have been the case had Ojeleye not made the most important shot of the game.