Key Moment
Of all things, James Harden’s free throws turned Jaylen Brown’s buzzer-beating, overtime-forcing 3-pointer into an insignificant moment.
With 24.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Boston leading by one point, Daniel Theis fouled Harden in transition and sent the superstar to the line for two free throws. Harden had struggled mightily throughout the contest to that point, making just seven of his 24 field goal attempts while getting to the free-throw line for only one attempt. But in this moment, he had ice in his veins.
Harden stepped to the line and calmly sank both attempts to put Houston ahead 111-110 entering the final 24 seconds of the game. Boston chose not to call its final timeout, instead opting to allow its players attempt a potential game-winning shot against a defense that was not set.
It took the Celtics nearly 21 seconds at the other end of the court to get a shot off. Gordon Hayward was the first member of the team to make a move with the ball, as he drove toward the left wing and dropped a dribble-hand-off to Jaylen Brown, who was lifting up from the left corner. Daniel Theis then set a screen for Brown, and after Houston switched, leaving Robert Covington on Brown, Brown turned the corner and drove into the paint.
Covington is known as an elite defender and he was exactly that on this play. He was right on Brown’s left hip as the two players entered the paint, and so Brown needed a couple of nifty moves to create space for a shot.
After one crossover between the legs and two step-backs, Brown finally freed himself up for a potential game-winner from the free-throw line with about four seconds left on the clock. The shot had a beautiful arc to it, but it fell just short off the front of the rim. Theis grabbed the offensive rebound, but by the time he gained control, the clock had hit double zeroes and the final horn sounded.
A make would have given Brown one of the most impressive clutch performances in recent memory for the Celtics. Minutes earlier, following an intentionally-missed free throw from Tatum, Brown had hit a miracle, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the arc to send the game into overtime. It would have been a perfect ending had he hit the game-winner in OT as well.
Unfortunately, that’s not what the basketball gods wanted on this day. His final attempt came up short, allowing the Rockets to escape with a victory under the slimmest of margins.
Key Player
Marcus Smart was outstanding from start to finish Saturday night. Without him, Boston would not have had a chance to take down James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets.
Smart stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a game-high four steals during his nearly 45 minutes of action. He was one of only four Celtics who finished with a positive plus/minus rating, as Boston outscored Houston by two points while he was on the court.
The funny thing is that while Smart was so great statistically, he was just as good in the doesn’t-show-up-in-the-box-score plays. Smart, after all, was the player who tipped the ball out to Jaylen Brown for the game-tying, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime following Jayson Tatum’s intentionally-missed free throw. That was just one of many plays that Smart made that helped his team in a big way but won’t show up in his box score.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston led by as many as 17 points in the game.
- All five of Boston's starters played between 39-45 minutes.
- Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 41 points.
- Each team had one player who recorded 16 rebounds (Daniel Theis for the Celtics, and Robert Covington for the Rockets), and one player who recorded 13 rebounds (Jayson Tatum for the Celtics, and P.J. Tucker for the Rockets).
- Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points to go along with his 13 boards.
- James Harden led the game in assists with eight, all while struggling through a 7-for-24 shooting performance.
- Marcus Smart totaled 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
- Jaylen Brown scored 22 points.
- Boston's bench totaled just four points.
- Eric Gordon's seven points led all reserves.
- Both teams scored 16 fast break points.
- Houston outscored Boston 14-7 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
Their physical presence is real.
Brad Stevens on the Houston Rockets