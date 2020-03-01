Key Moment

Of all things, James Harden’s free throws turned Jaylen Brown’s buzzer-beating, overtime-forcing 3-pointer into an insignificant moment.

With 24.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Boston leading by one point, Daniel Theis fouled Harden in transition and sent the superstar to the line for two free throws. Harden had struggled mightily throughout the contest to that point, making just seven of his 24 field goal attempts while getting to the free-throw line for only one attempt. But in this moment, he had ice in his veins.

Harden stepped to the line and calmly sank both attempts to put Houston ahead 111-110 entering the final 24 seconds of the game. Boston chose not to call its final timeout, instead opting to allow its players attempt a potential game-winning shot against a defense that was not set.

It took the Celtics nearly 21 seconds at the other end of the court to get a shot off. Gordon Hayward was the first member of the team to make a move with the ball, as he drove toward the left wing and dropped a dribble-hand-off to Jaylen Brown, who was lifting up from the left corner. Daniel Theis then set a screen for Brown, and after Houston switched, leaving Robert Covington on Brown, Brown turned the corner and drove into the paint.

Covington is known as an elite defender and he was exactly that on this play. He was right on Brown’s left hip as the two players entered the paint, and so Brown needed a couple of nifty moves to create space for a shot.

After one crossover between the legs and two step-backs, Brown finally freed himself up for a potential game-winner from the free-throw line with about four seconds left on the clock. The shot had a beautiful arc to it, but it fell just short off the front of the rim. Theis grabbed the offensive rebound, but by the time he gained control, the clock had hit double zeroes and the final horn sounded.

A make would have given Brown one of the most impressive clutch performances in recent memory for the Celtics. Minutes earlier, following an intentionally-missed free throw from Tatum, Brown had hit a miracle, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the arc to send the game into overtime. It would have been a perfect ending had he hit the game-winner in OT as well.

Unfortunately, that’s not what the basketball gods wanted on this day. His final attempt came up short, allowing the Rockets to escape with a victory under the slimmest of margins.