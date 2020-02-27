Key Moment

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics took control of Wednesday’s matchup with the Jazz at the start of the fourth quarter.

The teams entered the final period separated by just three points on the scoreboard, but less than five minutes into the frame Boston had added 10 points to its advantage.

Marcus Smart was at the core of the game-changing run, as he scored nine of Boston’s 15 points and assisted on two more.

From the 9:42 mark to the 7:44 mark of the quarter – less than two minutes, we must point out – Smart canned three 3-pointers on as many attempts to push the Celtics ahead 98-87. All three treys were canned from the left wing.

The first 3-pointer came in transition, after Utah forgot to defend him. The second was released from well beyond the arc after Brad Wanamaker swung the ball to him on the wing. The third came after Grant Williams freed Smart up with a beautiful screen.

Most who watch the Celtics on a regular basis expected Smart to let it fly the next time he touched the ball, no matter where he was on the court when he touched it. Let’s be real: he’s known for his heat checks.

But instead of forcing up a contested 3 from the left corner in transition, Smart rewarded a sprinting Enes Kanter with a wrap-around bounce pass that set Kanter up for an easy layup in the paint.

Kanter’s bucket pushed Boston ahead 100-87 with 7:22 left in the game. The C’s would eventually pull ahead by as many as 15 points before closing out a 114-103 win.