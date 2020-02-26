Key Moment
We could say that the Boston Celtics controlled Tuesday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers from start to finish, but that would be a lie. After all, the Blazers did jump out to a 7-0 lead over the first minute and a half of the game.
The final 46 and a half minutes, however, belonged to Boston.
The Celtics led by eight points at the break and pulled away for good during the latter portion of the third quarter. They led 65-60 at the 7:46 mark and nearly doubled that by the end of the frame.
Boston finished the third period on a 20-10 run, paced by its typical balanced scoring attack. Five different Celtics combined to score the 20 points, led by nine from Jayson Tatum. Boston’s young star scored the first seven points of the spurt, and then closed it with the final two.
The other 11 points were scored by Jaylen Brown, who notched five, and Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Brad Wanamaker, who scored two apiece.
Boston never let up during the fourth quarter, and in fact, it continued to pull away. The Celtics led by as many as 19 points during the final period before pulling all five of their starters with 2:56 remaining in the contest.
The team’s reserves helped the C’s close out a 118-106 victory.
Key Player
Another game, another superstar performance from Jayson Tatum.
Tatum continued his recent hot streak by dropping a game-high 36 points Tuesday night in Portland, marking his fifth game of at least 30 points this month and his 10th such game this season. Tatum shot 14-for-22 from the field and 8-for-12 from 3-point range.
Tatum is now averaging 30.3 points per game during February on 50 percent shooting from the field, 49.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.
In addition to his game-high scoring total, Tatum also led the Celtics in blocks with two. He rounded out his box score by adding in five rebounds and one assist during his 34-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Brad Wanamaker led all reserves with 13 points.
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 36 points while not attempting a single free throw.
- Jaylen Brown contributed 24 points and seven rebounds.
- CJ McCollum led Portland with 28 points.
- Nine Celtics dished out an assist, but none totaled more than four.
- McCollum led the game with 10 assists and three blocked shots.
- Hassan Whiteside led the game with 19 rebounds.
- Boston shot a blistering 48.7 percent from 3-point range.
- Portland also shot it well from long distance, making 41.9 percent of its attempts.
- Daniel Theis led the Celtics with nine rebounds. He also scored 10 points.
Quote of the Night
You’ve gotta want for your brother what you want for yourself.
Jaylen Brown on why he celebrates Jayson Tatum's success