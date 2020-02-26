Key Moment

We could say that the Boston Celtics controlled Tuesday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers from start to finish, but that would be a lie. After all, the Blazers did jump out to a 7-0 lead over the first minute and a half of the game.

The final 46 and a half minutes, however, belonged to Boston.

The Celtics led by eight points at the break and pulled away for good during the latter portion of the third quarter. They led 65-60 at the 7:46 mark and nearly doubled that by the end of the frame.

Boston finished the third period on a 20-10 run, paced by its typical balanced scoring attack. Five different Celtics combined to score the 20 points, led by nine from Jayson Tatum. Boston’s young star scored the first seven points of the spurt, and then closed it with the final two.

The other 11 points were scored by Jaylen Brown, who notched five, and Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Brad Wanamaker, who scored two apiece.

Boston never let up during the fourth quarter, and in fact, it continued to pull away. The Celtics led by as many as 19 points during the final period before pulling all five of their starters with 2:56 remaining in the contest.

The team’s reserves helped the C’s close out a 118-106 victory.