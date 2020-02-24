Key Moment
The Boston Celtics, despite playing without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, took the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers down to the wire Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. The game's most pivotal moment, however, glanced right off of Boston's fingertips, leading to a narrow defeat.
Boston had a 110-108 lead with just under 40 seconds remaining, when Jaylen Brown committed a shooting foul on LeBron James. The LA superstar sunk his first attempt and then missed the second. However, the rebound glanced off the fingertips of both Brown and Anthony Davis and went out of bounds.
The replay appeared indecisive as to whose finger the ball touched last, but it was ultimately ruled Lakers ball. James then took advantage of LA’s second chance, as he knocked down a 15-foot jumper to give the Lakers a one-point lead with 30 seconds remaining.
During Boston’s ensuing trip up the court, Brown tried to lead Jayson Tatum with a short lob pass just above the left break, but Tatum collided with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to gain possession and it went out of bounds. Brad Stevens was called for a technical foul as he disputed the call – or lack of call – against Caldwell-Pope, though Davis wound up missing the technical free throw anyway.
Davis was then fouled on the inbound pass, which sent him to the free-throw line where he would sink both shots to put the Lakers up 113-110 with 12.3 seconds left.
In order to avoid a game-tying situation, the Lakers intentionally fouled Grant Williams off of Boston’s inbound pass. The rookie knocked down both freebies, bringing the C’s back within one.
Davis was then fouled again, but this time sunk just 1-of-2 from the stripe, which gave Boston a chance to tie or win on its final possession. Tatum, however, was whistled for an offensive foul just before rising up for the potential game-winning triple, thus securing a 114-112 Lakers win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum turned in anouther career outing Sunday afternoon, this time while facing off against the best team in the West and two of the top players on the planet. The 21-year-old wing tied his career-high in scoring with 41 points, as he outperformed both Anthony Davis and LeBron James in that category.
After tallying just one point during the first quarter, Tatum turned it on in the second by putting up 18 points over a 12-minute span. He then dropped another 18 during the third quarter, which gave him 37 points entering the final frame.
Tatum also set a new career high at the free-throw line, where he sunk 13 of his 15 attempts. On top of that, he coralled five rebounds, dished out two steals, blocked two shots and snagged one steal during his 37 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum tied his career high with a game-leading 41 points.
- Anthony Davis led the charge for LA, tallying 32 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Daniel Theis had another strong outing for the C's with 16 points and nine boards.
- Boston logged 18 fast-break points to LA's 16.
- Tatum attempted exactly half of Boston's 30 free throws. He made a career-high 13-of-15
- The Lakers had a 46-44 edge in rebounding.
- Jaylen Brown snagged a game-high three steals.
- LA's second unit had a 43-11 scoring advantage.
- Both teams dished out 20 asssists.
Quote of the Night
It's a tough one. I feel like we could've won – should've won.
Jaylen Brown on the loss.