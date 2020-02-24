Key Moment

The Boston Celtics, despite playing without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, took the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers down to the wire Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. The game's most pivotal moment, however, glanced right off of Boston's fingertips, leading to a narrow defeat.

Boston had a 110-108 lead with just under 40 seconds remaining, when Jaylen Brown committed a shooting foul on LeBron James. The LA superstar sunk his first attempt and then missed the second. However, the rebound glanced off the fingertips of both Brown and Anthony Davis and went out of bounds.

The replay appeared indecisive as to whose finger the ball touched last, but it was ultimately ruled Lakers ball. James then took advantage of LA’s second chance, as he knocked down a 15-foot jumper to give the Lakers a one-point lead with 30 seconds remaining.

During Boston’s ensuing trip up the court, Brown tried to lead Jayson Tatum with a short lob pass just above the left break, but Tatum collided with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to gain possession and it went out of bounds. Brad Stevens was called for a technical foul as he disputed the call – or lack of call – against Caldwell-Pope, though Davis wound up missing the technical free throw anyway.

Davis was then fouled on the inbound pass, which sent him to the free-throw line where he would sink both shots to put the Lakers up 113-110 with 12.3 seconds left.

In order to avoid a game-tying situation, the Lakers intentionally fouled Grant Williams off of Boston’s inbound pass. The rookie knocked down both freebies, bringing the C’s back within one.

Davis was then fouled again, but this time sunk just 1-of-2 from the stripe, which gave Boston a chance to tie or win on its final possession. Tatum, however, was whistled for an offensive foul just before rising up for the potential game-winning triple, thus securing a 114-112 Lakers win.