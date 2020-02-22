Key Moment

The Celtics took over when they needed to Friday night.

Up by just three points with only four and a half minutes to play, they scored seven straight to build a double-digit lead with 2:16 left in the game. That lead was more than enough to carry them to their 12th win in their last 14 games.

The run opened with a layup from Daniel Theis off a pass from Gordon Hayward. Hayward and Theis had been taking it to Minnesota all night with the pick-and-roll, and they did so again on this play.

Just 27 seconds later, after D’Angelo Russell missed a shot for the Timberwolves, Marcus Smart found Jayson Tatum in transition for a 3-pointer from the right wing. Somehow, Minnesota had lost Boston’s leading scorer in transition and Tatum was left for a wide-open attempt – one he surely wasn’t going to miss.

Theis then capped the run at the 2:16 mark with a dunk that came off of yet another pass from Hayward. Theis rose up to catch the pass on a roll to the rim, hauled it in, then went up to throw down the slam that gave Boston a 121-111 lead.

The Celtics led by at least eight for the remainder of the game before closing out a 127-117 victory. That 7-0 run is what gave them the juice they needed to hold off a pesky Timberwolves team that had hung around all night.