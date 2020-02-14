Key Moment

The game of the season was just played at TD Garden, and you know who came out on top.

Jayson Tatum and his crew took down arguably the most talented team in the NBA Thursday night during the NBA’s finale before the All-Star break. Tatum led all scorers with 39 points and spearheaded Boston’s push toward the winner’s circle during a double-overtime thriller.

Tatum scored nearly every bucket for Boston that was of absolute necessity. The final came as a dagger during double-overtime.

Landry Shamet had just forced an ill-advised shot in transition that was blocked by Grant Williams. The Celtics led by two as they took the ball in the opposite direction and approached the the two-minute mark. This was their chance to make it a two-possession game.

And they did. Tatum did.

Tatum caught a pass near midcourt from Grant Williams and waved his teammates off. He wanted to go at his defender, Landry Shamet, just as he had for much of the night.

Boston’s budding superstar did Shamet dirty yet again on this play. He slowly approached Shamed with a dribble, causing Shamet to back up, and then hit Shamet with a nasty crossover from right to left. Tatum had an open jumper from 20 feet after that move, but instead of shooting, he continued to do work.

As Shamet attempted to recover, Tatum drove hard with his left hand and beat Shamet yet again – for the second time in two seconds – off the dribble. He rose up into the air and was greeted by Montrezl Harrell’s 240-pound body, which couldn’t prevent Tatum from dropping in a layup in with 2:01 left on the clock.

LA immediately called for a timeout as Tatum flexed, screamed and celebrated his final bucket of the night – a bucket that gave Boston a 134-130 lead and which felt like the final dagger in the coffin for the Clippers.

Boston never let LA have possession of the ball with a chance to tie or take a lead from that point on. Gordon Hayward prevented that from happening with his seven straight points for the C’s, including a clutch 3-pointer just 25 seconds after Tatum’s driving layup.

This was a statement win for Boston, and it was a statement performance by Tatum. The Celtics downed the team many consider to be the title favorite, and Tatum moved himself right into the MVP conversation with a performance for the ages.