Key Moment

Houston put Tuesday’s game against the Celtics away in a variety of ways during the fourth quarter. The Rockets used the free-throw line. They used their superstars. They used their role players.

The combination of those three areas allowed Houston to string together a 20-4 run that turned a two-point game into an 18-point game as the matchup entered the final two minutes.

The run began at the free-throw line, where James Harden and P.J. Tucker combined to hit five straight freebies in a matter of just 12 seconds. Daniel House Jr. then sandwiched five points around a driving layup from Russell Westbrook, before Harden got back into the act with three more free throws.

His three freebies put Houston up 111-98 with 3:09 remaining in the game, which borderline put the game away. But the Rockets still added more cushion.

Westbrook and Harden, who combined to score 78 points in the game, got right back into the action by scoring the final five points of the run via another driving layup from Westbrook and another trey from Harden.

Harden’s 3-pointer was scored with 1:56 left in the game. Houston subbed him and three other starters out of the game at the next dead ball before it wrapped up a 116-105 victory.