Key Moment

Brad Stevens left rookie Romeo Langford in for crunch-time Friday night against Atlanta. It’s a good thing he did, because the 20-year-old wing came up with a few big-time clutch plays to help the Boston Celtics hold off a late Hawks rally inside TD Garden.

Atlanta was soaring down the final stretch, as it cut what was once a 17-point Celtics lead down to five with less than three minutes remaining. That's when Langford made his first game-changing play.

After John Collins tossed in a layup that brought the score to 101-96, Langford ran up-court to the left corner. That's where Marcus Smart found him wide open on a drive-and-dish, which Langford caught and converted for a 3-pointer to put the C's back up by eight.

One minute later, Langford found himself wide open in that same corner. This time, however, he cut to the basket as Smart delivered him a perfect alley-oop dime, which Langford laid in with ease.

Langford's final and most impactful set of clutch plays came on the other end of the court during the last possession of the game. Atlanta had pulled back within three points and was looking to tie the game at 110 to send it into overtime. Kevin Huerter, who was being guarded by Langford, received a pass at the top of the arc and dribbled twice to his left before pulling up from deep. Langford, though, stuck to Huerter like glue and was able to force him into a miss.

However, the Hawks batted the offensive rebound out to a wide-open Brandon Goodwin for one last chance. Goodwin got off a great look, but the ball caromed high off the back-rim and into the hands of – you guessed it – Langford.

The rookie first-round pick was fouled with two seconds remaining and went to the free-throw line, where he sunk both of his attempts to secure a 112-107 victory.