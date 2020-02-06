Key Moment

A big reason why NBA coaches chose Jayson Tatum as an All-Star is that he strikes fear into them and their teams. He showed why during a stretch of three-plus minutes Wednesday night.

Tatum took over against Orlando and put Boston on his back by scoring 10 straight points for the Celtics over a stretch of just three minutes and 10 seconds. He made all three of his shot attempts during the run, as well as two free throws, to provide Boston with an eight-point lead midway through the quarter. That lead tied for the team’s largest of the second half to that point.

The best part about this one-man show was that it included nothing but splashes off of Tatum’s fingers. He swished home each of his attempts, which included two 3-pointers and one midrange jumper from just beyond the free-throw line.

Tatum’s spurt ignited the energy of both his team and his crowd. The Celtics cruised to victory over the remaining six-plus minutes of the contest, pulling ahead by as many as 16 points to finish off their 116-100 victory.