Key Moment
A big reason why NBA coaches chose Jayson Tatum as an All-Star is that he strikes fear into them and their teams. He showed why during a stretch of three-plus minutes Wednesday night.
Tatum took over against Orlando and put Boston on his back by scoring 10 straight points for the Celtics over a stretch of just three minutes and 10 seconds. He made all three of his shot attempts during the run, as well as two free throws, to provide Boston with an eight-point lead midway through the quarter. That lead tied for the team’s largest of the second half to that point.
The best part about this one-man show was that it included nothing but splashes off of Tatum’s fingers. He swished home each of his attempts, which included two 3-pointers and one midrange jumper from just beyond the free-throw line.
Tatum’s spurt ignited the energy of both his team and his crowd. The Celtics cruised to victory over the remaining six-plus minutes of the contest, pulling ahead by as many as 16 points to finish off their 116-100 victory.
Key Player
You already read about how Jayson Tatum took over Wednesday’s game during the most important juncture of the night. Now it’s time to read about his overall performance against the Orlando Magic.
Tatum tied for the team lead or led the Celtics outright in four different categories, including two which were top marks in the game. He led the contest outright in scoring with 33 points by making 11 of his 24 shot attempts. He tied for the game high in steals with three and blocks with two, and also tied for Boston’s top mark in rebounds with eight.
Tatum again took advantage of more opportunities on offense with Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart out with injuries. He attempted a game-high 24 shots, of which he made a game-high 11. He also attempted a game-high 11 shots from beyond the arc and made five of them. Tatum shot 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Last but not least, Tatum also led the game in playing time by logging 38 minutes and 37 seconds of action. Boston outscored Orlando by 12 points while he was on the court, marking the second-best plus/minus rating of the game, behind only teammate Gordon Hayward’s plus-17.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Celtics scored at least 18 points, led by Jayson Tatum's 33.
- Gordon Hayward scored 23 and Jaylen Brown scored 18.
- Hayward finished with the game's top plus/minus rating at plus-17.
- Boston outscored Orlando 50-34 in the paint.
- The C's committed only 12 turnovers.
- Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic tied for the game's top rebounding mark with 10 apiece.
- Tatum and Enes Kanter tied for Boston's top rebounding mark with eight boards apiece.
- Grant Williams came off the bench to tally 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
- Terrence Ross led all reserves with 18 points.
- Orlando made seven more free throws (23) than Boston attempted (16).
- The C's shot 53.5 percent while limiting Orlando to just 42.7 percent shooting.
- Hayward led the game with seven assists.
- Romeo Langford played a career-high 28 minutes, logging six points, one rebound and one blocked shot.
Quote of the Night
Kind of shocked.
Romeo Langford on his reaction to being named a starter