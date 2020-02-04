Key Moment

Grant Williams may be a rookie, but he sure didn’t play like one Monday night, as he came up with a couple of huge buckets down the stretch in Atlanta to help the Celtics hold off a late Hawks run.

Atlanta cut a 13-point lead down to three late in the fourth quarter, and that’s when C’s coach Brad Stevens motioned Williams off the bench. The 21-year-old big man entered the game at the 3:23 mark to a 110-107 lead. It took him all of four seconds to help Boston double its advantage, as he received a bounce-pass from Gordon Hayward while cutting to the basket before finishing through a John Collins foul for an and-one layup. Williams sunk his free-throw, and just like that, the C’s were back on top 113-107.

Though the Hawks wouldn’t go away just yet, as they stuck with Boston over the ensuing three minutes of action. Collins brought Atlanta back within striking distance as he dropped in a layup to make it 117-113 with 1:24 remaining, but then Williams came up big once again.

With 40 seconds remaining, the rookie pulled a veteran-like trick out of his bag as he caught a pass at the top of the arc, pump-faked Collins, and then drove straight past him to the rack for an easy two. That bucket put the C’s back up by six, and there would be no looking back from there, as they coasted to a 123-115 victory.