Key Moment
Grant Williams may be a rookie, but he sure didn’t play like one Monday night, as he came up with a couple of huge buckets down the stretch in Atlanta to help the Celtics hold off a late Hawks run.
Atlanta cut a 13-point lead down to three late in the fourth quarter, and that’s when C’s coach Brad Stevens motioned Williams off the bench. The 21-year-old big man entered the game at the 3:23 mark to a 110-107 lead. It took him all of four seconds to help Boston double its advantage, as he received a bounce-pass from Gordon Hayward while cutting to the basket before finishing through a John Collins foul for an and-one layup. Williams sunk his free-throw, and just like that, the C’s were back on top 113-107.
Though the Hawks wouldn’t go away just yet, as they stuck with Boston over the ensuing three minutes of action. Collins brought Atlanta back within striking distance as he dropped in a layup to make it 117-113 with 1:24 remaining, but then Williams came up big once again.
With 40 seconds remaining, the rookie pulled a veteran-like trick out of his bag as he caught a pass at the top of the arc, pump-faked Collins, and then drove straight past him to the rack for an easy two. That bucket put the C’s back up by six, and there would be no looking back from there, as they coasted to a 123-115 victory.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was as solid as could be Monday night in just about every aspect of his play.
He scored with both volume and efficiency, dropping 28 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from three and 100 percent from the free-throw line.
He covered the defensive glass with diligence, as he corralled a team-high seven boards on that end of the floor.
And he facilitated nearly without fault, as he dished out three assists to just one turnover.
Put all of that together, and it's no surprise that Boston was able to outscore the Hawks by 19 points during the third-year wing's 35 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (28 points) and Trae Young (34 points) both shot 10-of-20 from the field and led their respective teams in scoring.
- Young dished out a game-high seven assists, but also committed nine turnovers.
- Both teams missed only two free throws.
- John Collins (22 points, 11 rebounds) logged the game's lone double-double.
- The Celtics scored 66 points in the paint.
- Brad Wanamaker set a new season high in scoring (16 points) for the second game in a row.
- Wanamaker also dished out five assists and snagged four steals.
- Boston's bench outscored Atlanta's reserves 41-14.
- Gordon Hayward stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
- The C's had a 22-8 advantage in fast-break points. Enes Kanter and Grant Williams combined for more offensive rebounds (eight) than Atlanta had as an entire team (six).
Quote of the Night
As we inch towards the Playoffs, we have to clean up our habits. We have to do a better job. We can’t take plays off and shoot bad shots … We have to continue to play the right way.
Jaylen Brown