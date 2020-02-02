Key Moment
The Boston Celtics are figuring out how to land knockout punches on their opponents.
They landed one Thursday night when Golden State attempted a comeback, and they did so again Saturday night when Philadelphia attempted a comeback.
Boston led by 10 at halftime and wasted no time putting the Sixers away at the start of the second half. The C’s upped their lead to 14 at the start of the third quarter while holding Philadelphia scoreless for the first 3:33 of the half. They require only five minutes and change to bump their lead out to 18 points on a driving, transition slam by Jaylen Brown.
Defense is what fueled Boston’s dominance at the start of the second half. The Celtics held Philly without a field goal for the first 6:32 of the half, allowing only two points on a trip to the free-throw line by Joel Embiid. Philadelphia’s first field goal of the half did not arrive until after Brown’s transition slam.
During those first five-plus minutes of the third quarter, Boston’s defense limited Philly to 0-for-9 shooting from the field while also forcing a turnover.
At the offensive end of the floor, five Celtics – yes, all five who started the half – scored during those opening five-plus minutes. Brown scored four points off of his dunk and a pullup jumper, Daniel Theis tipped in a layup, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum each made two free throws, and Gordon Hayward canned a fadeaway jumper.
Boston’s lead would eventually swell to as many as 22 points during the third period, a lead that never dropped to fewer than 13 points the rest of the night as the Celtics coasted to a 116-95 win.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown would’ve dropped a 40-bag Saturday night on the 76ers had his 3-point shot been locked in. Because everything else sure as heck was.
Brown shot 12-for-13 from inside the arc and also made five of his seven free throws en route to a game-high 32 points. His shot chart was stellar despite his subpar 1-for-10 performance from long distance, as he made five of his six midrange shots and all seven of his shots inside the restricted area.
The great thing about this performance is that it started in the scoring column, but it most definitely did not end there. Brown also tied for the game’s top rebounding mark with nine boards, and he tied for the team lead in steals with two. Brown contributed one assist during his 36-plus minutes of action.
The most eye-popping stat of all? During those 36-plus minutes, Boston outscored Philadelphia by 29 points, marking the top plus/minus rating of the game.
Brown was not chosen Thursday night as an All-Star, but he certainly looked like one Saturday night. Something tells us the 76ers would agree with that claim.
Box Score Nuggets
- Four of Boston's five starters finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-21, and all five finished with a rating of at least plus-18.
- Jaylen Brown's plus-29 led the game.
- Brown scored a game-high 32 points and tied for the game's top rebounding mark with nine boards.
- Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and made eight of his 10 free throws.
- Boston led by as many as 23 points, while Philly never led by more than two points.
- Both teams dished out 15 assists.
- Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 23 points.
- Brown shot 12-for-13 from inside the arc, and only 1-for-10 from outside the arc.
- Gordon Hayward, Simmons and Al Horford tied for the game's top rebounding total with nine apiece.
- Joel Embiid was limited to just 11 points and five rebounds.
- Embiid and Simmons each committed four turnovers.
- Brad Wanamaker scored 15 points off the bench, including his first two dunks of the season.
- Semi Ojeleye came off the bench to contribute 11 points and five boards.
Quote of the Night
Ain’t no reason to cry over spilled milk. Getting ready to head into the playoffs is what my mind is on right now.
Jaylen Brown on being snubbed from the All-Star game