Key Moment

The Boston Celtics are figuring out how to land knockout punches on their opponents.

They landed one Thursday night when Golden State attempted a comeback, and they did so again Saturday night when Philadelphia attempted a comeback.

Boston led by 10 at halftime and wasted no time putting the Sixers away at the start of the second half. The C’s upped their lead to 14 at the start of the third quarter while holding Philadelphia scoreless for the first 3:33 of the half. They require only five minutes and change to bump their lead out to 18 points on a driving, transition slam by Jaylen Brown.

Defense is what fueled Boston’s dominance at the start of the second half. The Celtics held Philly without a field goal for the first 6:32 of the half, allowing only two points on a trip to the free-throw line by Joel Embiid. Philadelphia’s first field goal of the half did not arrive until after Brown’s transition slam.

During those first five-plus minutes of the third quarter, Boston’s defense limited Philly to 0-for-9 shooting from the field while also forcing a turnover.

At the offensive end of the floor, five Celtics – yes, all five who started the half – scored during those opening five-plus minutes. Brown scored four points off of his dunk and a pullup jumper, Daniel Theis tipped in a layup, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum each made two free throws, and Gordon Hayward canned a fadeaway jumper.

Boston’s lead would eventually swell to as many as 22 points during the third period, a lead that never dropped to fewer than 13 points the rest of the night as the Celtics coasted to a 116-95 win.