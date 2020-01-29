Key Moment

Brad Stevens opened up Tuesday’s fourth quarter with a lineup of five players who were all 6-foot-6 or shorter.

The seldom-used lineup consisted of Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams, and it worked perfectly.

The small-but-athletic lineup ran circles around the Heat while helping the Celtics to build a nine-point lead early on in the fourth. This group’s speed, smarts and skill led to four offensive rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot over the first three-plus minutes of the quarter, all while limiting Miami to 1-for-3 shooting from the field.

And when one of opening players checked out, another checked in and continued the momentum. Marcus Smart replaced Walker at the 9:14 mark and went on to can a big 3-pointer 95 seconds later to push the Celtics ahead by 11 with 7:39 left.

More plays were certainly needed in order for Boston to hold onto its lead. Miami on multiple occasions pulled back to within six points, and at one point pulled back to within five, but the C’s responded each and every time they needed to do so.

First, it was Brown with a driving layup in transition. Second, it was a clutch trey from Walker. Next, it was Gordon Hayward stopping on a dime and kissing a jumper off the glass. Then, it was a 3-pointer from the top of the arc from Smart after Miami had clawed back to within five. Lastly, it was Walker with a free throw.

Boston’s lead never dropped to fewer than five points after that opening group pushed the lead up to double-digits. The C’s went on to win by a score of 109-101.