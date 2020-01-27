Key Moment

A six-point swing in a matter of 36 seconds doomed the Celtics Sunday night in New Orleans.

Boston, which trailed by as many as 23 points during the third quarter of its matchup with the Pelicans, battled all the way back to within six points after Marcus Smart put home a driving layup through contact from Zion Williamson. Smart got the call for a potential and-one, giving him a chance to bring the C’s to within five points with 8:56 remaining.

Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

Smart instead misfired on his freebie and New Orleans quickly turned it into a 3-pointer at the other end off the hands of J.J. Redick. It took just four seconds for Brandon Ingram to grab the rebound, to pass it to Lonzo Ball, and then for Ball to hit Redick for the trey.

Boston then committed a turnover on its ensuing possession, when a 50-50 call went in New Orleans’ favor. Semi Ojeleye attempted to drive baseline on Redick, and the nearby referee determined that Redick had slid into position enough to draw a charge on Ojeleye.

The Pelicans turned that turnover into two points at the other end after Williamson drove through the lane and dropped in a layup at the 8:20 mark to put New Orleans on top 102-91.

That’s all it took – 36 seconds, and just like that, New Orleans had regained control of the contest.

Things might have turned out differently had Smart been able to make his free throw to make it a five-point game. That would’ have left the C’s just one stop and one bucket away from making it a one-possession game.

As we not know, that didn’t happen, and instead, the Pelicans took charge and closed out a 123-108 victory.