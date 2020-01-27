Key Moment
A six-point swing in a matter of 36 seconds doomed the Celtics Sunday night in New Orleans.
Boston, which trailed by as many as 23 points during the third quarter of its matchup with the Pelicans, battled all the way back to within six points after Marcus Smart put home a driving layup through contact from Zion Williamson. Smart got the call for a potential and-one, giving him a chance to bring the C’s to within five points with 8:56 remaining.
Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.
Smart instead misfired on his freebie and New Orleans quickly turned it into a 3-pointer at the other end off the hands of J.J. Redick. It took just four seconds for Brandon Ingram to grab the rebound, to pass it to Lonzo Ball, and then for Ball to hit Redick for the trey.
Boston then committed a turnover on its ensuing possession, when a 50-50 call went in New Orleans’ favor. Semi Ojeleye attempted to drive baseline on Redick, and the nearby referee determined that Redick had slid into position enough to draw a charge on Ojeleye.
The Pelicans turned that turnover into two points at the other end after Williamson drove through the lane and dropped in a layup at the 8:20 mark to put New Orleans on top 102-91.
That’s all it took – 36 seconds, and just like that, New Orleans had regained control of the contest.
Things might have turned out differently had Smart been able to make his free throw to make it a five-point game. That would’ have left the C’s just one stop and one bucket away from making it a one-possession game.
As we not know, that didn’t happen, and instead, the Pelicans took charge and closed out a 123-108 victory.
Key Player
Kemba Walker did it again Sunday night. This time, unfortunately, it just didn’t lead to a win.
Walker dominated offensively for the second time in as many games, dropping 35 points on the Pelicans. This performance came just 48 hours after Walker scored 37 points against the Magic in Orlando.
No other player in the game scored more than 25 points, and no other member of the Celtics scored more than 23.
Walker made 10 shots, four 3-pointers and 11 free throws, all of which outright led the game or tied for the game’s top mark. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot during his game-high 38 minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kemba Walker scored a game-high 35 points.
- Walker shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
- New Orleans made twice as many 3-pointers as Boston, with an 16-8 advantage.
- Five Pelicans scored at least 15 points, led by 25 from Jrue Holiday.
- New Orleans grabbed 18 offensive rebounds.
- Lonzo Ball dished out a game-high 15 assists.
- Zion Williamson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and also scored 21 points.
- Daniel Theis and Derrick Favors, the two starting centers, each blocked two shots.
- Boston received only eight points from its bench players.
- Gordon Hayward tallied 23 points and six rebounds.
Quote of the Night
I don't think I'll ever forget where I was at, what time it was, because that's the last thing you wanted to hear, the last thing you expected to hear.
Jaylen Brown on the death of Kobe Bryant