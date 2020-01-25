Key Moment

Daniel Theis made several clutch plays during the closing stretch of Friday night’s matchup in Orlando, but none were bigger than his momentum-swinging dunk with just under two minutes remaining, which shut the door on a late Magic rally.

Orlando went on a 17-8 run late in the final frame, which cut a 95-81 Celtics advantage down to just a five-point lead with 2:30 left to play. A red-hot Evan Fournier then tried to bring Orlando within two with a 3-point attempt, but the ship carromed off the front-rim and landed in the hands of Celtics rookie Javonte Green to set up the pivotal play of the game.

Green handed the ball off to Kemba Walker, who dribbled just past center court, where he was met by Magic guard Markelle Fultz. Theis came over and set a screen on Fultz, which forced 7-foot center Nikola Vucevic to switch onto Boston’s speedy, 6-foot point guard.

After fighting off the screen, Fultz went over to help Vucivic, which allowed Theis to roll toward the basket unguarded. Once the double-team arrived, Walker tossed the ball over to his wide-open center, who caught it at the free-throw line, pump-faked Terrance Ross, and then drove straight ahead for a two-handed tomahawk jam that put the Celtics on top 105-98 with 1:44 remaining.

The electrifying dunk completely killed Orlando’s rally, as the C’s held the Magic scoreless for the remainder of the contest, while pulling away for a 109-98 win.