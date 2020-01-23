Key Moment
When a 23-0 run occurs in an NBA game, it almost always stands as the turning point of the contest. Wednesday was no exception to that rule.
Although the Celtics didn’t stop there.
Boston went on a 23-0 run during the second quarter of its matchup with Memphis to take control of the game and send a red-hot Grizzlies team staggering into the locker room at halftime. The run took six and a half minutes to be executed and turned a seven-point deficit into a 16-point lead.
Defense was the name of the game during the stretch, as the C’s forced Memphis into 11 straight misses that were mixed in with six turnovers. This stretch may have been Boston’s best of the season at the defensive end of the court.
The offense wasn’t too shabby, either, as it shot 7-for-11 from the field while also canning five free throws. Six of those seven makes were assisted, which showcased just how well the ball was hopping for the offense.
The scoring breakdown by player during the run went like this: Jayson Tatum with 10 points, Daniel Theis with seven points, Javonte Green with four points, and Kemba Walker with two points.
The game-changing, 23-0 run placed all of the momentum in Boston’s hands, and it only grew from there. The Celtics would eventually pull ahead by as many as 38 points before they closed out a 119-95 victory.
Key Player
It’s not often that Daniel Theis gets to score a bunch of points, so when he does, we need to give the man his due.
Theis dropped 14 points on the Grizzlies, matching his third-best scoring effort of the season. He scored those points during less than 19 minutes of game action thanks to his high level of efficiency; the center needed only seven shots to score his 14 points, because he made five of them. He connected on all three of his 3-pointers on the night.
Before we give you the rest of his box score line, remember that he played less than 19 minutes of the game. Now, on to the rest of the stats: Theis stuffed the sheet with four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals to go along with his 14 points.
It should not surprise you that Boston was great while he was on the floor. The Celtics outscored Memphis by 31 points during his 19 minutes, which gave him the second-best plus/minus in the game behind only Marcus Smart’s plus-35.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six Celtics scored in double-figures, led by 23 points from Jayson Tatum.
- Boston tied its season high with 32 assists.
- The Grizzlies scored a total of only 36 points during the second and third quarters.
- Jonas Valanciunas tallied the game's only double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Boston led by as many as 38 points.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 10 points during the first quarter, but only three over the final three quarters.
- The Celtics committed only 11 turnovers.
- Marcus Smart led all players with six assists.
- The Celtics shot 50.6 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from long distance and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
- Smart finished with the game's top plus/minus rating, at plus-35.
- All five of Boston's starters finished with plus/minus ratings of at least plus-25.
- Enes Kanter led the Celtics with eight rebounds and also scored 13 points.
Quote of the Night
It's like 60 degrees warmer. He'll travel.
Brad Stevens jokes about whether Jaylen Brown will travel with the team to Orlando