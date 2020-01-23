Key Moment

When a 23-0 run occurs in an NBA game, it almost always stands as the turning point of the contest. Wednesday was no exception to that rule.

Although the Celtics didn’t stop there.

Boston went on a 23-0 run during the second quarter of its matchup with Memphis to take control of the game and send a red-hot Grizzlies team staggering into the locker room at halftime. The run took six and a half minutes to be executed and turned a seven-point deficit into a 16-point lead.

Defense was the name of the game during the stretch, as the C’s forced Memphis into 11 straight misses that were mixed in with six turnovers. This stretch may have been Boston’s best of the season at the defensive end of the court.

The offense wasn’t too shabby, either, as it shot 7-for-11 from the field while also canning five free throws. Six of those seven makes were assisted, which showcased just how well the ball was hopping for the offense.

The scoring breakdown by player during the run went like this: Jayson Tatum with 10 points, Daniel Theis with seven points, Javonte Green with four points, and Kemba Walker with two points.

The game-changing, 23-0 run placed all of the momentum in Boston’s hands, and it only grew from there. The Celtics would eventually pull ahead by as many as 38 points before they closed out a 119-95 victory.