Key Moment
Daniel Theis’ defensive contributions oftentimes fly under the radar. His game-sealing block against one of the most feared shooters in the league Friday night, however, should put some more respect on his name.
The Celtics had a 108-106 lead over the Atlanta Hawks with under 20 seconds remaining, but on their final defensive possession, they found themselves facing the daunting task of stopping the league’s fourth-highest scorer in Trae Young. As expected, Marcus Smart took it upon himself to guard the 3-point specialist, but he ran into a screen by Kevin Huerter that forced Theis to switch onto Young.
Guarding the speedy point guard would have been a massive challenge for any big to face, but Theis was able to stick with Young through a series of lightning-fast dribbles all the way up until the final shot attempt. After trying to cross Theis up on the left wing, Young stepped back beyond the arc and fired up the game-winning attempt. Theis, however, maintained his position and was able to get his outstretched fingertips on the ball, deflecting it back to Smart to seal what would wind up being a 109-106 win.
It was a perfect display of Theis’ incredible defensive versatility, which oftentimes goes unnoticed. This instance, however, will not be soon forgotten.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown started off the New Year with a bang Friday night, as he posted his fourth double-double of the season with a 24-point, 10-rebound effort against the Hawks.
Brown was efficient across the board, as he shot 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
The 23-year-old wing also dished out a pair of assists and snagged two steals – one of which helped to produce the biggest momentum swing of the game when his Celtics were trailing 32-17 near the end of the first quarter. On that particular play, Brown jumped the passing lane and snagged the ball right out from underneath Kevin Huerter's nose, before taking it coast-to-coast for an emphatic two-handed slam.
From that moment, the Celtics embarked on a massive run, which helped to pave the way to a thrilling victory.
Box Score Nuggets
- Trae Young led the game in both points (28) and assists (10).
- Jaylen Brown was the game's only other 20-point scorer, as he finished with 24.
- Enes Kanter logged his third double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) in his last five games.
- The Hawks led by as many as 18 points during the first quarter.
- Boston had a 54-42 advantage on the boards.
- Marcus Smart stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
- The Celtics dominated inside the paint, where they outscored Atlanta 62-34.
- Jayson Tatum (13 points) scored in double-figures for his 23rd consecutive game.
- Boston made almost twice as many trips to the free-throw line (29) as Atlanta (15).
Quote of the Night
“He probably would have beat me for a layup, but I think he just wanted a game-winner.”
Daniel Theis on Trae Young's final shot.