Key Moment

Daniel Theis’ defensive contributions oftentimes fly under the radar. His game-sealing block against one of the most feared shooters in the league Friday night, however, should put some more respect on his name.

The Celtics had a 108-106 lead over the Atlanta Hawks with under 20 seconds remaining, but on their final defensive possession, they found themselves facing the daunting task of stopping the league’s fourth-highest scorer in Trae Young. As expected, Marcus Smart took it upon himself to guard the 3-point specialist, but he ran into a screen by Kevin Huerter that forced Theis to switch onto Young.

Guarding the speedy point guard would have been a massive challenge for any big to face, but Theis was able to stick with Young through a series of lightning-fast dribbles all the way up until the final shot attempt. After trying to cross Theis up on the left wing, Young stepped back beyond the arc and fired up the game-winning attempt. Theis, however, maintained his position and was able to get his outstretched fingertips on the ball, deflecting it back to Smart to seal what would wind up being a 109-106 win.

It was a perfect display of Theis’ incredible defensive versatility, which oftentimes goes unnoticed. This instance, however, will not be soon forgotten.