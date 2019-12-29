Key Moment

Jaylen Brown went baaaack-to-back Friday night to give the Boston Celtics a commanding lead that they would never relinquish to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown, who was cookin’ on offense all night long, took over midway through the fourth quarter when he drained back-to-back treys over a span of just 25 minutes to push Boston ahead 108-90 with 7:20 remaining in the contest.

The first trey came off of an offensive rebound by Kemba Walker. Walker grabbed his own miss off of a layup attempt and went on to pass the ball out of a corner trap to teammate Brad Wanamaker. Wanamaker then swung one more pass over to Brown on the opposite wing for his first 3-point attempt of the brief stretch of action. Brown caught the pass, squared up to the rim and drained the shot through the back of the net.

The next trey arrived in transition, after Brown snagged a defensive rebound and took the ball in the other direction. From the moment he grabbed the rebound inside of Cleveland’s restricted area, he took five dribbles to get to his spot on the left wing yet again. He pulled up for another attempt from long distance and swished it through the net for a second time in 25 seconds.

Those two treys gave Boston and its crowd all the energy they needed to run away with a dominant win from that point on. The Celtics continued to roll toward the final buzzer, eventually pulling ahead by as many as 23 points before Brad Stevens yanked his starters to rest up for Saturday’s rematch with the Toronto Raptors.