Key Moment
Jaylen Brown went baaaack-to-back Friday night to give the Boston Celtics a commanding lead that they would never relinquish to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brown, who was cookin’ on offense all night long, took over midway through the fourth quarter when he drained back-to-back treys over a span of just 25 minutes to push Boston ahead 108-90 with 7:20 remaining in the contest.
The first trey came off of an offensive rebound by Kemba Walker. Walker grabbed his own miss off of a layup attempt and went on to pass the ball out of a corner trap to teammate Brad Wanamaker. Wanamaker then swung one more pass over to Brown on the opposite wing for his first 3-point attempt of the brief stretch of action. Brown caught the pass, squared up to the rim and drained the shot through the back of the net.
The next trey arrived in transition, after Brown snagged a defensive rebound and took the ball in the other direction. From the moment he grabbed the rebound inside of Cleveland’s restricted area, he took five dribbles to get to his spot on the left wing yet again. He pulled up for another attempt from long distance and swished it through the net for a second time in 25 seconds.
Those two treys gave Boston and its crowd all the energy they needed to run away with a dominant win from that point on. The Celtics continued to roll toward the final buzzer, eventually pulling ahead by as many as 23 points before Brad Stevens yanked his starters to rest up for Saturday’s rematch with the Toronto Raptors.
Key Player
Have a day, Jaylen Brown!
Two days after dropping 30 points on the Toronto Raptors on Christmas Day, Brown was even better Friday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He set a new regular-season career high with 34 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the field, which included a 5-for-10 performance from long distance.
Brown narrowly missed notching his fourth double-double of the season, as he hauled in nine rebounds to tie Enes Kanter for the game’s top mark.
Don’t look at Brown’s plus/minus rating of plus-three, which ranked ninth on the team, and make any negative assumptions about his performance. He was the best player on the floor, and he was the player who put the game away during the fourth quarter with his back-to-back swishes from 3-point range.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (34 points) and Jayson Tatum (30 points) combined to score 64 points.
- Brown led the game in both scoring (34 points) and rebounding (nine rebounds).
- Enes Kanter also grabbed nine rebounds.
- Both teams scored 60 points in the paint.
- Five of the seven Celtics who went to the free-throw line did not miss. The team shot 17-for-19 overall.
- Kevin Love also scored 30 points in the game for Cleveland.
- Boston tallied 28 assists on 49 made field goals.
- Kanter neared a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
- Gordon Hayward led all players with eight assists.
- Love shot 6-for-11 from 3-point range.
- Each team committed only 11 turnovers.
- Tatum, Kanter, Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis each blocked two shots, while Cleveland blocked only three as a team
Quote of the Night
We've known from the moment they stepped on the court together ... You could see it was pretty unique.
Brad Stevens on the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum