Key Moment
The Boston Celtics needed more than a lone star to step up in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's matchup in Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker teamed up and delivered a Texas-sized one-two punch to help their C's pick up a road win against one of the best teams in the West.
The Celtics and Mavericks were tied at 78-78 with 11 minutes remaining in the game, which is when Tatum kick-started a 19-7 Boston run.
First, he helped to break the tie by assisting on a Jaylen Brown free-throw-line jumper. He then got into the scoring column himself with a 3-pointer and a ferocious and-one dunk, which gave the C's an eight point lead.
Then, it was time for Walker to step in. The veteran point guard scored seven consecutive points after the Tatum slam, as he knocked down one triple and swished four free-throws.
By the 3:45 mark, the C's had built a commanding 97-85 lead. The Mavs made a strong comeback attempt, but never quite got over the hump, as Boston handed them a 109-103 defeat.
Key Player
Kemba the closer was in full force Wednesday night.
The All-Star point guard came through with 13 points during the final 5:17 of the fourth quarter, while missing only one field goal attempt during that span.
Walker also knocked down quite a few buckets earlier in the game, as he shot 9-of-18 from the field, 5-of-10 from deep and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. That all accumulated into a game-high 32 points, to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
Walker's first quarter was just as impressive as his last, as he opened up the game with 16 points over the first 12 minutes. He only managed to score three points during the middle two frames, but he caught fire again when it mattered most, helping his C's to close out strong.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kemba Walker (32 points), Jaylen Brown (26 points) and Jayson Tatum (24 points) were the game's top three scorers.
- Those three players also accounted for more than 75 percent of Boston's scoring.
- Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks in scoring (23 points) and rebounding (13 boards).
- C's big man Enes Kanter also corralled 13 rebounds, which represented a season high.
- Seven of Kanter's rebounds were pulled down on the offensive end.
- The Celtics had more than twice as many turnovers (15) as Dallas (seven).
- Boston shot 27-30 from the free-throw line.
- The C's had a 54-42 rebounding advantage.
- Boston scored 21 fast-break points, while Dallas only tallied 10 such points.
- Kanter and Javonte Green were both plus-21 off the bench.
Quote of the Night
When he comes in, he's ready.
Jayson Tatum on Grant Williams' contributions off the bench.