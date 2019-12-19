Key Moment

The Boston Celtics needed more than a lone star to step up in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's matchup in Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker teamed up and delivered a Texas-sized one-two punch to help their C's pick up a road win against one of the best teams in the West.

The Celtics and Mavericks were tied at 78-78 with 11 minutes remaining in the game, which is when Tatum kick-started a 19-7 Boston run.

First, he helped to break the tie by assisting on a Jaylen Brown free-throw-line jumper. He then got into the scoring column himself with a 3-pointer and a ferocious and-one dunk, which gave the C's an eight point lead.

Then, it was time for Walker to step in. The veteran point guard scored seven consecutive points after the Tatum slam, as he knocked down one triple and swished four free-throws.

By the 3:45 mark, the C's had built a commanding 97-85 lead. The Mavs made a strong comeback attempt, but never quite got over the hump, as Boston handed them a 109-103 defeat.