Key Moment

Semi Ojeleye ignited a game-changing run Sunday afternoon that led to the Celtics downing the Knicks 113-104 at Madison Square Garden.

Ojeleye, who came into the game having made nine of his last 19 shots from long distance, canned another one at the 6:33 mark of Sunday’s fourth quarter that tied the game up at 95-95. He made the shot off of a pass from Kemba Walker.

Ojeleye’s trey pumped life into the Celtics over the final six-plus minutes of the game. They began flying around on defense and forced four turnovers and five missed shots from New York over the next three-plus minutes, all while scoring nine consecutive points of their own.

That stretch of play provided Boston with its largest lead of the game to that point, at 104-95. The Celtics eventually pulled ahead by 11 points before closing out with the nine-point victory.

Thank Ojeleye for igniting it all. His 3-pointer, which has been dropping through on a regular basis for 10 games now, gave Boston the spark it needed.