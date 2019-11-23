Key Moment

The Boston Celtics cut a 19-point second-half deficit all the way down to one Friday night in Denver, only to have the Nuggets crush their hopes of a miraculous comeback in the end.

The C’s conjured up a massive fourth-quarter rally, as they stormed back from a 64-45 disadvantage late in the third quarter with a 34-14 run, which had them knocking on Denver’s door, 79-78, with a little more than three minutes to go.

Making the comeback even more incredible was the fact that Boston did it all without Kemba Walker, who was stretchered off the court in the second quarter after sustaining a head injury.

The Nuggets, however, managed to find just enough juice to not allow Boston to get over the hump. Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris rejuvenated Denver’s offense, as the trio combined for Denver’s final 17 points during the last three minutes of the game.

The Celtics remained right at Denver’s heels, as their deficit fluctuated between one and five points down the final stretch, but Harris and Murray came up clutch at the free-throw line during the closing seconds to seal a 96-92 victory at Pepsi Center.