Key Moment
The Boston Celtics cut a 19-point second-half deficit all the way down to one Friday night in Denver, only to have the Nuggets crush their hopes of a miraculous comeback in the end.
The C’s conjured up a massive fourth-quarter rally, as they stormed back from a 64-45 disadvantage late in the third quarter with a 34-14 run, which had them knocking on Denver’s door, 79-78, with a little more than three minutes to go.
Making the comeback even more incredible was the fact that Boston did it all without Kemba Walker, who was stretchered off the court in the second quarter after sustaining a head injury.
The Nuggets, however, managed to find just enough juice to not allow Boston to get over the hump. Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris rejuvenated Denver’s offense, as the trio combined for Denver’s final 17 points during the last three minutes of the game.
The Celtics remained right at Denver’s heels, as their deficit fluctuated between one and five points down the final stretch, but Harris and Murray came up clutch at the free-throw line during the closing seconds to seal a 96-92 victory at Pepsi Center.
Key Player
Nikola Jokic did a whole lot of everything Friday night, as he led the game in three major statistical categories while leading his Nuggets to a win.
The 24-year-old center posted a triple-double of 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, leading both teams in the latter two departments, while also snagging a game-high three steals.
Jokic’s 7-foot, 284-pound frame proved too much to handle at times, as he was able to knock down four shots in the low post. No one could match up with him on the glass, either, as he corralled one third of his team’s total rebounds for a personal season-high mark.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray led their respecive teams in scoring with 22 points apiece.
- Nikola Jokic led the game in rebounds (16), assists (10) and steals (three).
- Boston more than doubled Denver in fast-break points, 20-7.
- Brad Wanamaker logged a plus-18 for the Celtics despite them losing by four.
- The Celtics had a 46-44 scoring edge inside the paint.
- Jaylen Brown knocked down four of Boston's seven 3-pointers.
- The Nuggets also canned seven 3-pointers, though on one more attempt (28).
- Boston's bench outscored Denver's second unit, 32-18.
- Both teams tallied 14 second-chance points.
- The Celtics took 23 trips to the free-throw line, while Denver only made it to the stripe 13 times.
- Denver committed 17 turnovers to Boston's 11.
Quote of the Night
He’s a leader. He’s probably the smallest dude on the court every time he steps out, but he’s got the biggest heart.
Jaylen Brown on Kemba Walker.