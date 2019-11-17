Key Moment

It all came down to the final play Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, and this game between the Celtics and Kings was decided by the rim.

Trailing 100-99 with 13.3 seconds remaining, the Celtics put the ball in Kemba Walker’s hands for their final trip up the floor. He calmly dribbled it from baseline to baseline, before facing a double-team from Buddy Hield and Cory Joseph.

Thanks to the help defense, Marcus Smart was left wide open beyond the 3-point arc. Walker saw this opportunity and kicked it out to his backcourt mate. Hield quickly returned to Smart in an attempt to defend the deep ball, but Smart drove past Hield toward the bucket instead

Kings forward Richaun Holmes held a commanding presence under the hoop, so Smart rose up from just inside the free-throw line for a soft floater. The ball then journeyed from the inside of the front rim, to the backboard, and then back to the front rim where it remained suspended for what seemed like an eternity.

Gravity, however, wasn’t on Boston’s side, as the ball dipped off the wrong side of the rim and fell to the hardwood. With that, Sacramento secured a one-point victory, halting the Celtics’ impressive winning streak at 10 games.